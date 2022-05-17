Flat-packable modular Daggerfish grill elevates campfire cooking

While many campers like to eat well in the wilderness, they don't necessarily want to pack along a full-on camp stove setup. The Daggerfish Campfire Grill was designed with just such folks in mind.

Created by Pittsburgh-based outdoor gear maker Adam Nelson, the complete version of the Daggerfish system consists of several components: a stainless steel grill tray, a pair of angled stainless steel legs, a hardwood cutting board, and a set of stainless steel tongs. All of these parts flat-pack into one another when not in use, and are carried in an included cotton bag.

Instead of relying on a carry-along fuel source, the grill tray is set up over top of the hot embers of a campfire. This can be done using either the legs, or onsite objects such as a couple of pieces of wood. Meat, fish or vegetables can then be grilled directly on the tray's slotted surface, or pots and pans can be placed on it to heat their contents. According to Nelson, the tray and its legs can support a load of over 20 lb (9 kg).

The full Adventure Pack version of the Daggerfish Campfire Grill Daggerfish Gear

If the legs aren't being used to support the tray, they can still be latched on so they protrude up from it, then utilized as handles to lift the tray off the fire. The tongs are used to move the food around on the grill, plus they can be pulled out of their hardwood/rubber handle then utilized individually as skewers for kebabs, etc, or as chopsticks.

The whole setup is claimed to tip the scales at 18 oz (510 g).

Should you be interested, the Daggerfish Campfire Grill is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$60 will get you the full Adventure Pack version – its planned retail price is $70. There's also a Solo Pack, which consists of just the tray and the bag, which can be had for a $35 pledge.

Source: Kickstarter

