Ordinary-looking Danú Bag is actually a "plainclothes hydration pack"

Hydration packs are great for keeping a water supply close at hand when you're out biking or running, but … you might feel kind of funny wearing one on your daily urban commute. That's where the Danú Bag comes in, as it's designed to look like a regular backpack.

Created by Colorado-based entrepreneur Aubree Holly, the Danú features a waterproof microfiber body; a 14-liter zippered main compartment; a 15-inch padded laptop pocket; additional interior pockets for small items such as smartphones or passports; a padded back; and a top-fillable 2-liter water reservoir located in a separate waterproof compartment.

A silicone drinking hose runs from the reservoir, over the user's shoulder, and down a sleeve in either the left or right padded shoulder strap. The hose's mouthpiece utilizes a two-way on-off valve to control water flow, plus it sticks to a magnet in a shoulder strap pocket when not in use, keeping it out of the way.

The Danú Bag is being offered in five earth tone colors Danú Bag

Users can remove the reservoir for cleaning, as it's held within the bag via Velcro straps. The bag itself measures 16 inches high by 11 inches wide by 5 inches deep (406 by 279 by 127 mm), and reportedly tips the scales at 2 lb (0.9 kg).

And should you be interested, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$120 will get you one. The planned retail price is 30 percent higher.

You can see the Danú Bag in use, in the following video.

Danú: A New Hydration Backpack for Every Day

Sources: Kickstarter, Danú Bag

