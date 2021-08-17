© 2021 New Atlas
Outdoors

Ordinary-looking Danú Bag is actually a "plainclothes hydration pack"

By Ben Coxworth
August 17, 2021
Ordinary-looking Danú Bag is a...
The Danú Bag is currently on Kickstarter
The Danú Bag is currently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The Danú Bag is being offered in five earth tone colors
1/3
The Danú Bag is being offered in five earth tone colors
The Danú Bag is currently on Kickstarter
2/3
The Danú Bag is currently on Kickstarter
The Danú Bag's reservoir can be filled from the top, and removed for cleaning
3/3
The Danú Bag's reservoir can be filled from the top, and removed for cleaning
View gallery - 3 images

Hydration packs are great for keeping a water supply close at hand when you're out biking or running, but … you might feel kind of funny wearing one on your daily urban commute. That's where the Danú Bag comes in, as it's designed to look like a regular backpack.

Created by Colorado-based entrepreneur Aubree Holly, the Danú features a waterproof microfiber body; a 14-liter zippered main compartment; a 15-inch padded laptop pocket; additional interior pockets for small items such as smartphones or passports; a padded back; and a top-fillable 2-liter water reservoir located in a separate waterproof compartment.

A silicone drinking hose runs from the reservoir, over the user's shoulder, and down a sleeve in either the left or right padded shoulder strap. The hose's mouthpiece utilizes a two-way on-off valve to control water flow, plus it sticks to a magnet in a shoulder strap pocket when not in use, keeping it out of the way.

The Danú Bag is being offered in five earth tone colors
The Danú Bag is being offered in five earth tone colors

Users can remove the reservoir for cleaning, as it's held within the bag via Velcro straps. The bag itself measures 16 inches high by 11 inches wide by 5 inches deep (406 by 279 by 127 mm), and reportedly tips the scales at 2 lb (0.9 kg).

And should you be interested, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$120 will get you one. The planned retail price is 30 percent higher.

You can see the Danú Bag in use, in the following video.

Danú: A New Hydration Backpack for Every Day

Sources: Kickstarter, Danú Bag

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

OutdoorsBackpacksKickstarterHydration
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!