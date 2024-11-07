© 2024 New Atlas
3D-printed teardrop micro camper sleeps a family of three at a squeeze

By Adam Williams
November 07, 2024
The Discover 3D is a 3D-printed teardrop camper that sleeps a family of three and has a small tailgate galley
We've seen 3D printers used for everything from tiny houses to US marine barracks and now we can add teardrop trailer to the list too, courtesy of Lemki Robotix and iScale3D.

Named the Discover 3D, it features a compact frame that's rated for a family of three and includes a tailgate galley, plus some optional off-the-grid tech.

The camper measures 3.2 m (10.5 ft) x 1.8 m (5.10 ft) x 1.8 m (5.10 ft) and consists of a standard single-axle trailer with a 3D-printed shell on top. Total weight comes in at 400 kg (roughly 880 lb), so it's on the lighter side for a teardrop and you won't need a beast of a truck to pull it.

The interior is definitely snug and though it's rated for a family of three, two people looks like a more comfortable fit. In addition to its bed, it also includes some shelving and a little storage space.

Back outside is a flip-up tailgate that provides access to the galley. This is quite basic but does feature a small propane-powered two-burner stove and a sink, so should be sufficient for preparing basic meals and hot drinks. Additionally, the camper can optionally be fitted with a roof-based solar panel kit and batteries, which could be useful if someone wanted to install a mini-fridge or perhaps keep a TV running in the main sleeping area. The press release also says there are sensors for temperature, water levels and more.

The 3D-printing process for the main shell used a FGF (fused granulate fabrication) printing technology. This involves feeding pellets of thermoplastic that are melted and then extruded out of a nozzle in layers, building up the basic structure of the shell. Designer Vasyl Gonar tells us that the polypropylene used was sourced from 7,400 recycled plastic bottles, plus fiberglass was also used.

If you'd like to try out one of these yourself, startup iScale3D is planning on making them available for preorder from €12,000 (almost US$13,000) up to €18,000 ($19,300), depending on options. They'll also be available to rent for €60 ($64) per day. We've no word yet on availability but more information will be available via the source link in the coming days.

Source: iScale3D

