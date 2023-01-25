© 2023 New Atlas
Off-road Mule wagon can be hand-pulled, bike-towed or trailer-hitched

By Ben Coxworth
January 25, 2023
Off-road Mule wagon can be hand-pulled, bike-towed or trailer-hitched
Ordinarily, we think of hand-pulled cargo carts as being one thing, and bicycle trailers as being another. The Mule wagon combines both in one off-road-capable device, which can also be mounted on a car or truck's trailer hitch.

Manufactured by Boston-based outdoor gear company Earth+Kin, the Mule features an aircraft aluminum and hardened steel frame, 16-inch pneumatic all-terrain tires, an elastic cargo net, and a 100% recycled fabric cargo basket with a volume of 160 cubic liters – the wagon has a maximum cargo weight capacity of 100 lb (45 kg).

When users wish to pull it along behind them as they walk, they just grab onto its raised rubberized handle. If they want to pull it behind their bicycle, on the other hand, they slip an included trailering bracket into a locking receptacle on the wagon's underside – the front end of that bracket engages a quick-release mount on the bike's rear axle.

Finally, should users wish to stick the Mule on the back of their car or truck, they just lift it up and slide it onto the vehicle's trailer hitch – it's compatible with 1.25-inch and 2-inch standard hitches.

When the wagon is in storage, its handle, side roll bars and wheels can all be quickly removed, allowing it to be packed flat.

The Mule is available now via the company website, with prices starting at US$199.

Source: Earth+Kin

