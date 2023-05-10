Battery-powered Evo Icer brings ice cube making to the outdoors

While it's nice to have ice cubes available for cold drinks on hot outings, bags of store-bought ice often melt too quickly and take up cooler space that could be used for food. The Evo Icer offers an alternative, in the form of a portable battery-powered ice cube maker.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Evo Icer is made by Chinese camping electronics company Flextail.

The device itself measures 11 inches wide by 12.6 inches deep by 12.6 inches high (279 by 320 by 320 mm), and is claimed to tip the scales at 20.9 lb (9.5 kg). It's powered by a 200-Wh lithium battery, one three-hour charge of which should be good for about 30 ice-cube-making cycles. Each cycle produces 12 ice cubes, unless a smaller amount is chosen.

Speaking of which, the Evo Icer can be set to three different output modes: Quick, in which it produces 12 cubes in just five minutes; Cup, in which it only produces a smaller specified number of cubes; and Eco, in which it prioritizes reduced power usage over ice-making speed. In all cases, the ice cubes are dispensed into a removable food-grade polycarbonate bin.

The Evo Icer produces 50 decibels of operating noise, and works in ambient temperatures of up to 42 ºC (108 ºF) Flextail

According to Flextail, the Evo Icer boasts a 70-watt motor and compressor which are "smaller and more efficient" than those used in other ice makers, along with a large cooling fan and three air inlets utilized for heat dissipation. It also uses eco-friendly R290 refrigerant.

Some of its other features include one-click cleaning and drainage, low water/full ice bin warnings, and the ability to charge other electronic devices such as smartphones. Of course, it should be noted that users will have to either bring along the water to be used by the device, or find a source of drinkable water on location.

Assuming the Evo Icer reaches production, a pledge of US$359 will get you one – the planned retail price is $549. It can be seen in use, in the video below.

FLEXTAIL EVO ICER: Battery-Powered Ice Maker

Source: Kickstarter

