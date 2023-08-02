Flounder pendant hangs multiple titanium tools around its user's neck

A lot of people wear religious symbols or other charms around their neck as an expression of their core values and beliefs. Well, if you have strong feelings about outdoor gear, the Flounder Titanium Multitool Pendant may be the accessory you're looking for.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Flounder is made by EDC (everyday carry) tool company XEdge. And while it can be worn around the neck via an included titanium chain, it can also be put on a keychain, stuffed in a pocket or hung on a third-party carabiner.

The CNC-machined grade 5 titanium multitool itself measures just 50 mm long by 26 mm wide by 6 mm thick (1.97 by 1.02 by 0.23 inches), and tips the scales at a claimed 13.2 grams (0.5 oz).

Nonetheless, it manages to pack in tools including a bottle opener; quarter-inch and sixth-inch bit driver holes; a saw-tooth edge; a removable graphite-tipped "everlasting pencil;" and a combination pry bar/nail puller/box opener. The latter also serves as the striker for an optional ferro-rod fire starter, that can be worn above the multitool on the chain when not in use.

The Flounder should ultimately sell for $69 XEdge

Finally, the Flounder also has a couple of slots for inserting user-supplied vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium. Because it's highly doubtful that pretty much anyone will bother procuring the radioactive substance, XEdge is also offering its own non-tritium "luminous vials" which only glow after being charged by exposure to light.

Assuming the Flounder reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will currently get you one – the planned retail price is $69. It's demonstrated in the video below.

The Flounder - Titanium Multitool Pendant For EDC

Source: Kickstarter

