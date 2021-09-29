Front Runner waterproofs ever-popular Wolf Pack gear storage box

You can't go wrong packing up your camping gear in an airdrop-grade Pelican or Zarges box, but if you're looking for something on the more affordable side, the Front Runner Wolf Pack is a very popular option. These rugged South African ammo cases remain one of the most ubiquitous products in overlanding, traveling every inch of the world to protect contents ranging from electronics to dry food. Now Front Runner has upgraded the tried-and-true Wolf Pack with a new waterproof Pro model designed to protect better than ever.

Storage boxes aren't the most exciting piece of camping or off-road gear you can buy, but once you start really looking for just the right box, they become one of the more demanding and important purchases you'll make. Wolf Pack boxes have grown hugely popular, enough so that camper and camper component brands build slide-outs and hardware specifically to accommodate them, because they check enough "pro" boxes without bringing along too many cons. They're solid and sturdy, have vertical wall construction for efficient packing and stacking, are lighter to carry than truly heavy-duty boxes, and offer ample space without becoming overly large or cumbersome. And they cost a fraction of something like a Pelican or Zarges box.

While the original Wolf Packs don't have many downsides, they do have a few. The skinny plastic latches are enough of a weak point that Front Runner offers steel replacement kits, and the inclusion of four small bottom drainage holes and lack of factory waterproofing are concerns for those carrying the boxes on a roof or in an open pickup bed. These complaints echo throughout lesser-starred Wolf Pack reviews.

Front Runner doesn't mention it in its announcement, but the lid appears to be more reinforced with the inner honeycomb Front Runner

With the all-new Wolf Pack Pro, Front Runner tackles those two oft-cited shortcomings head-on. First off, it adds weatherproof gasket to achieve a waterproof rating of IP66, which breaks down to fully dust tight (an important factor for off-roading) and capable of keeping water out when sprayed with strong jets. Since campers won't likely be fully submerging the boxes in water, that should be plenty for holding strong against rain, sleet and snow.

Front Runner addresses the Wolf Pack's other major shortcoming by pulling off the awkward skinny latches and adding in a new set of wider, more secure latches. The new latches are integral to finishing off the dust/waterproof seal, and while we don't know how sturdy they are without going hands-on, they definitely look beefier than the originals.

The Wolf Pack Pro boxes nest and stack neatly together but do not nest with the original Wolf Packs Front Runner

A comparison of the individual spec lists shows that the Wolf Pack Pro has the same 20.1 x 15.7 x 9.1-in (510 x 400 x 230-mm) external dimensions as the original Wolf Pack but slightly smaller internal dimensions, dropping Pro carry capacity to 30 liters, from 31. A new set of carry handles is designed to be more ergonomic without increasing external dimensions.

Sadly, because of the new lid and latch design, the new Wolf Pack Pros only nest with other Wolf Pack Pros. The many owners of original Wolf Packs won't be able to stack Pros and originals neatly and snugly together.

Front Runner Wolf Pack Pro with available organizer and camera gear Front Runner

The Wolf Pack Pros are made from impact-resistant black high-density polyethylene. Each one weighs 8.1 lb (3.7 kg) and retails for US$54.95, a $14 hike over the original Wolf Packs, which Front Runner confirms it will continue selling.

