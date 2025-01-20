© 2025 New Atlas
Stabilized compact binoculars give birdwatchers a steady hand

By Paul Ridden
January 20, 2025
The Fujinon TS-L series is aimed at birdwatchers, outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans and intrepid travelers
The TS-L1640 features 16x magnification and a 40-mm objective lens, while the TS-L2040 has the same lens but offers 20x magnification
The TS-L binoculars are part of Fujifilm's TECHNO-STABI range, and feature ±3 degrees of electronic image stabilization
Trying to zoom in on distant feathered friends using regular binoculars can be a shaky proposition. Fujifilm has launched some binoculars aimed at birdwatchers that have built-in image stabilization to help keep things steady.

"Fujinon TECHNO-STABI TS-L binoculars challenge conventional thinking about high-magnification optics, especially for birdwatchers," said Fujifilm North America's Mike C. Northrup. "We've engineered a way to give birders and other outdoor enthusiasts unprecedented magnification – stabilized – while maintaining the compact form and image quality that they demand."

Looking at distant subjects through powerful binoculars can make you feel a bit woozy, as even small hand movements can result in huge shifts in the viewing zone as well as nausea-inducing wobbles. Cameras include image stabilization to make smooth snapping possible, and Fujifilm has applied similar technology to binoculars.

The new TS-L binoculars have been treated to ±3 degrees of electronic image stabilization "to maximize the binoculars’ high clarity performance potential." This technology is powered by two AAA-sized batteries for up to 30 hours of shake-reduced usage, with auto-off helping to extend up time.

Fujifilm already has a few stabilized binoculars available, and the new models combine the high-performance aspects of the bulky flagship TS-X1440 flavor and the more compact and lightweight compact range.

Like the flagship model, the TS-L1640 and the TS-L2040 each boasts a 40-mm objective lens diameter. This allows "more light into the binocular, resulting in a bright, dynamic, close-up view." Fujifilm says that users can expect views that are up to 39% brighter than the compact models.

As you'll probably be able to work out, the TS-L1640 features 16x magnification, which means that a subject 160 ft away will look as though it's positioned just 10 ft away. The TS-L2040 has 20x magnification, which has a similar effect but with subjects 200 ft away.

Both of the new models sport extra-low dispersion glass with multiple coatings, as well as phase correction coated prisms for "superior clarity, color fidelity and reduced lens flare." They can survive submersion in up to 3 ft (1 m) of water for 30 minutes, and have an operational temperature range of 14 to 122 °F (-10 - 50 °C) – so should be a good fit for all kinds of outdoor explorations.

Each of the stabilized binoculars measures 7.3 x 4.8 x 2.9 in (185.5 x 122 x 72 mm) and tips the scales at around 30 oz (850 g). The TS-L1640 model is priced at US$1,199.95 and the TS-L2040 at $1,299.95. They go on sale later this month. Fujifilm's technical expert Michael Bulbenko goes into more detail in the video below.

Understanding FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-L1640 & TS-L2040 Binoculars

Product page: Fujinon TS-L

