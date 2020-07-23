SuperLite roof-top tent is perfect for small cars and Baja racing

Since emerging back in 2017, Go Fast Campers has become a leader in the lightweight pickup camper space, offering light, simple and affordable truck camping systems. Much of the focus of its work has been rooted in leisurely activities like overlanding and camping, but the company has always had the fire of off-road racing burning deep in its belly. Now it's turned its attention to a roof-top tent (RTT) so light, secure and compact, it's ready to off-road race its way through Mexico. Those who want it for simpler everyday pursuits still stand to benefit from the ultralight 80-lb (36-kg) construction and fast, simple set-up.

The SuperLite isn't GFC's first move from lightweight pickup-top campers to roof-top tents. Its Platform Tent already made that natural transition as a 6-inch-thin (15-cm) hardshell tent option perfect for those looking to vehicle-camp at penthouse level. The SuperLite takes the next step forward, nearly halving weight as compared to the 150-lb (68-kg) Platform while maintaining the same sleek, 6-in-high packability.

According to a Q&A on GFC's Facebook, the SuperLite's hard roof and floor are built from a honeycomb composite wrapped in 600D polyester, while the three wall panels connecting the top and bottom are made from 300D ripstop polyester. The SuperLite doesn't pitch quite as effortlessly as the average strut-assisted hardshell RTT, as it relies on two supports that are manually lifted and secured into place. That design shouldn't slow things down much, though, and should still be well quicker and more straightforward than setting up the average soft-sided RTT or ground tent.

The GFC SuperLite includes windows on all three sides Go Fast Campers

Lightweight design offers plenty of potential advantages for the SuperLite – more vehicle payload reserved for people and cargo, boosts in handling and fuel economy over a larger, heavier RTT, and the possibility of single-person installation and removal. On the racing side, GFC also promises that less weight up top cuts body roll, improves overall driving dynamics, makes for cleaner drifts and soars right past the Platform Tent to an "Almost Too Huckable" score on the company's Jumpability Index. The last point is just for fun, but less weight and top-heaviness can only help if and when the rubber leaves the dirt.

GFC calls the SuperLite the lightest RTT on the market, but we're aware of at least one that's lighter: the 55-lb (25-kg) GT Roof from GentleTent. That Austrian tent is now available in the US, just like the Montana-designed SuperLite but, as an inflatable roof-top tent, the GT Roof is a very different experience than the hardshell SuperLite.

Inside, the SuperLite tent offers 50 x 90 in (127 x 203-in) of floor space and 44 in (112 cm) of headroom, enough for two adults and perhaps a child. Buyers can fill that floor with a hybrid air/foam mattress straight from GFC or save a little money and use their own sleeping pads or mattress. The SuperLite roof drops closed around packable bedding, meaning there's no need to take the mattress, sleeping bags and pillows out when breaking camp down. Large screened windows on all three sides bring in maximum ventilation and scenery.

The big Ford Bronco debut provided GFC with the perfect SuperLite teaser opportunity Go Fast Campers

The SuperLite tent went up for preorder this week, starting at $1,199 for the empty tent. Add the optional mattress and ladder, and total price is $1,578. Deliveries will begin in November. Hopefully ahead of that launch, GFC will release some footage of the SuperLite earning it stripes over the race courses of the Sonoran Desert. Until then, we'll have to settle for the tent rendered in atop the scorching-hot Ford Bronco.

Source: Go Fast Campers

