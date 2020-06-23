Autohome x Land Rover roof-top tent makes the Defender a light camper

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most popular, revered overland expedition vehicles in the world. So when Land Rover finally got around to unleashing the all-new Defender, it was only a matter of time before off-road and overland accessories started popping up all over the market. The first Defender overland shelter solution to work its way across our radar is a hardshell roof-top tent (RTT) custom-designed by Land Rover and Autohome. Pair the tent with the Adventure Pack and a few other select upgrades, and the Defender is a light, agile 4x4 camper built to explore the world.

With overlanding more popular and mainstream than ever, Land Rover picked a great time to finally release the fully reimagined Defender. And it clearly had expeditions in mind when designing it, as evidenced by add-ons like the Adventure Pack and its air compressor, onboard water sprayer and side-mounted gear box.

Social distancing courtesy of Land Rover and Autohome Land Rover

Autohome's newest RTT works perfectly with another Defender accessory: the expedition rack. The tent is described as a bespoke model, which we take to mean an existing Autohome with some Land Rover badging on it. We're sure Defender owners won't mind the lack of groundbreaking innovation when hoisting up a little extra Landy flair on a hardshell built by the some of the world's oldest, most established RTT experts — Italy's Autohome has been building vehicle-topping tents since 1958.

The 13-in (33-cm)-high Autohome opens up via a clasp at the rear, making for fast opening that doesn't require unlatching multiple clasps around the vehicle. Integrated gas struts help push the fiberglass top up into 59-in (150-cm)-high wedge shape. The tent can be entered from the left or right door/window using the included collapsible ladder, which packs away in a case inside the tent during transit.

Whether weekend camping or extended touring, the Defender with bespoke RTT makes a capable expedition rig Land Rover

Inside, the Defender RTT includes a full-size cotton-top mattress, three pillows, an LED light, an elastic ceiling stowage net, and two storage pockets. It sleeps two, and the Defender 110 offers a static roof load up to 661 lb (300 kg). The weatherproof/breathable tent canvas offers comfortable protection, while screens on the door/windows increase ventilation when needed. The darkening screen fabric is designed to let occupants see out while shielding visibility from outside in.

The Autohome tent works seamlessly with a new Defender that Land Rover calls its most capable vehicle ever, finishing off an ideal vessel for epic adventures through desert, forest, tundra, jungle, river ... and all of the above, and then some. Up until someone puts an integrated pop-up roof or chassis-mount motorhome right on the Defender itself, a roof-top tent will be the easiest way to Defender camp – though a Bruder EXP-6 GT doesn't look so bad rolling behind the Defender's spare tire, either.

Land Rover showed the Defender towing a Bruder EXP-6 GT in one of its introductory videos last September Land Rover

The new Autohome is available from both Land Rover and Autohome dealers for an MSRP of €3,081.96 (approx. US$3,500), before VAT. Unfortunately for Americans: Although the Defender has finally returned to the US, and although Autohome does distribute its RTTs in the US, there's no mention of if or when this particular RTT might arrive in the States. The good news: There's nothing stopping a Defender owner from throwing another Autohome model (or different RTT all together) up on top of his or her new rig, so long as they don't mind the lack of Land Rover branding.

The Land Rover Defender provides an extremely capable base vehicle for off-road, off-track adventure and exploration Land Rover

We look forward to seeing more Defender-specific camper accessories, such as slide-out kitchens and in-vehicle sleeping systems.

Sources: Land Rover and Autohome

