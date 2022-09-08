Gold-plated screwdriver stores 40 tools in the chamber

A shiny new multitool has landed on Kickstarter today, promising a high degree of functionality from a compact and gold-plated package. The newly launched ScrewDriverKing is first and foremost a screwdriver, but carries a total of 40 tools within the handle that make it a suitable implement for all manner of everyday tasks.

The ScrewDriverKing is the latest creation from Chiseled Design, a New York outfit that in 2019 introduced a 30-in-1 credit-card-sized multitool called Distinct. Made from stainless steel and finished in 18-karat gold, the ScrewDriverKing is certainly a bit nicer to look at but, with a carefully sculpted body and even more bits and pieces, it seeks to be more than just a pretty face.

The ScrewDriverKing in action as a screwdriver Chiseled Design

The outer structure functions as a non-slip handle with beveled edges, simultaneously housing the extra tools and a central cylindrical piece which stores extra pieces of its own. Sliding into the voids forged on the outside is an array of 27 quarter-inch screw bits, while etched into its ridges are rulers for both Imperial and metric measurements.

These screw bits can be easily slid out of the body and into the tip of the tool, with magnets holding everything in place. The longer central tube, meanwhile, houses a removable double-ended flat-head and Philips head screwdriver and can also function as a file.

The ScrewDriverKing offers a total of 40 tools in one package Chiseled Design

This tube is capped at bottom by a removable but child-proof base that screws open and off to function as a spoke wrench of various sizes for bicycle repairs. Additionally, a circular spirit level features in the center of this base that can be used to not just ensure flat surfaces when removed, but make sure screws are being turned at the correct angle at the other end during use to protect those screws from stripping.

The ScrewDriverKing campaign will be running for the next two months on Kickstarter, with early pledges available for US$89, though the tool is expected to retail for $199. If everything runs as planned, shipping is slated for April 2023.

You can check out the promo video below.

ScrewDriverKing

Source: Chiseled Design