Hammock Holdall moves the bulky gear out of tired campers' pockets

If you're an avid camper, there's a good chance that you carry a lot of gear in your pockets, and that you use a hammock. The Hammock Holdall was created for such people, as it provides off-hammock storage for all your awkward stuff.

Manufactured by Florida-based GO! Outfitters, the device is made of heavy-duty 70D nylon, and is designed to hang on an existing third-party hammock's ridgeline (that's a taut cord which runs horizontally above certain types of hammocks, allowing them to maintain the ideal amount of sag).

The idea is that when the user goes to lie in their hammock – either for a rest or overnight – they won't want all of the odds and ends in their pockets to be jabbing into them, or falling out. Instead, that person will just stick everything in one or more of the Hammock Holdall's nine pockets.

The Hammock Holdall's inner pocket can be used to store larger items GO! Outfitters

It has four vertical pockets on either side, along with one larger interior pocket running down the middle. That inner pocket is stitched together at the bottom of both of its open ends, to keep its contents (such as a water bottle or flashlight) from slipping out.

Although the Hammock Holdall can be slid back and forth along the length of the ridgeline, it can also be secured in one place. This is achieved by tying two included cords onto the line in looped Prusik knots, then clipping the Holdall's built-in hooks onto the loops. Additionally, because the ridgeline runs through a channel built into the top edge of the Hammock Holdall, the device can be left on the line permanently, if desired.

The whole thing measures 17 by 10 inches (432 by 254 mm), weighs a claimed 1.4 oz (40 g), and is being offered in color choices of brown, orange and black. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$21 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is.

Source: Kickstarter

