20-in-1 multitool packs in everything needed for an emergency fix

By Paul Ridden
August 03, 2024
20-in-1 multitool packs in everything needed for an emergency fix
Why carry 20 tools around when you can just pocket one?
Why carry 20 tools around when you can just pocket one?
Why carry 20 tools around when you can just pocket one?
Why carry 20 tools around when you can just pocket one?
Needle-nose pliers, wire stripper and wire cutter
Needle-nose pliers, wire stripper and wire cutter
2.86-inch-long stainless steel Gordon knife for all your cutting needs
2.86-inch-long stainless steel Gordon knife for all your cutting needs
Getting to grips with delicate repairs
Getting to grips with delicate repairs
Built-in scissors to help cut the cord
Built-in scissors to help cut the cord
Pop a cold one after a job well done, courtesy of the included bottle opener
Pop a cold one after a job well done, courtesy of the included bottle opener
Folks who like to be prepared for emergency gear fixes on the go don't really want to be hefting a heavy toolbelt around. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool from Harbor Freight puts an array of useful tools at your fingertips, without weighing you down.

You could stock a big ol' toolbox full of everything you'd need to fix a malfunctioning doodad or mash together something creative and new, but you probably don't want to be hauling that around with you all the time. That's where multitools can come in handy.

There are a number of nifty options vying for your attention, many of which are raising production funds on crowdfunding platforms and may be subject to shipping delays or not appear at all. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool is designed "to handle almost any task at the jobsite or in the field," and can be had from US hardware chain Harbor Freight.

Gordon is one of many in-house brands under Harbor Freight's corporate wing, which also includes Bauer, U.S. General, Hercules and Atlas. The relatively inexpensive multitool features a stainless steel frame and blade, and offers simple one-handed deployment of tools – which are reported to be locked in place when not in use.

Needle-nose pliers, wire stripper and wire cutter
Needle-nose pliers, wire stripper and wire cutter

This is one of those fold-out designs featuring two arms that huddle close together during carry and then open to become a pair of tool-packed pliers. In addition to the 2.86-inch blade, the multitool also comes with a serrated knife, saw, scissors, a bit drivers and screwdriver, wire cutter and wire stripper, regular pliers that double as needle-nose pliers, wood file and diamond-coated file, metal file, crimper, gut hook, window breaker, 8-inch ruler, and both a can opener and a bottle opener.

That's quite a collection for something measuring 4.06 x 1.53 x 0.91 in (10.3 x 3.8 x 2.3 cm) and having a shipping weight of 10.5 oz (~300 g) – which includes packaging, a woven polyester pouch and a belt clip.

The Gordon 20-in-1 appears to have been available in stores from around the end of May, but will be up for sale online from August 8. Price is listed at US$39.99. The majority of users who've already bought one – and taken the time to leave a review – seem happy with their purchase, though a handful do report potential durability issues.

Product page: Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool via Slashgear

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

