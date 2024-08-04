20-in-1 multitool packs in everything needed for an emergency fix

Folks who like to be prepared for emergency gear fixes on the go don't really want to be hefting a heavy toolbelt around. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool from Harbor Freight puts an array of useful tools at your fingertips, without weighing you down.

You could stock a big ol' toolbox full of everything you'd need to fix a malfunctioning doodad or mash together something creative and new, but you probably don't want to be hauling that around with you all the time. That's where multitools can come in handy.

There are a number of nifty options vying for your attention, many of which are raising production funds on crowdfunding platforms and may be subject to shipping delays or not appear at all. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool is designed "to handle almost any task at the jobsite or in the field," and can be had from US hardware chain Harbor Freight.

Gordon is one of many in-house brands under Harbor Freight's corporate wing, which also includes Bauer, U.S. General, Hercules and Atlas. The relatively inexpensive multitool features a stainless steel frame and blade, and offers simple one-handed deployment of tools – which are reported to be locked in place when not in use.

Needle-nose pliers, wire stripper and wire cutter Harbor Freight

This is one of those fold-out designs featuring two arms that huddle close together during carry and then open to become a pair of tool-packed pliers. In addition to the 2.86-inch blade, the multitool also comes with a serrated knife, saw, scissors, a bit drivers and screwdriver, wire cutter and wire stripper, regular pliers that double as needle-nose pliers, wood file and diamond-coated file, metal file, crimper, gut hook, window breaker, 8-inch ruler, and both a can opener and a bottle opener.

That's quite a collection for something measuring 4.06 x 1.53 x 0.91 in (10.3 x 3.8 x 2.3 cm) and having a shipping weight of 10.5 oz (~300 g) – which includes packaging, a woven polyester pouch and a belt clip.

The Gordon 20-in-1 appears to have been available in stores from around the end of May, but will be up for sale online from August 8. Price is listed at US$39.99. The majority of users who've already bought one – and taken the time to leave a review – seem happy with their purchase, though a handful do report potential durability issues.

Product page: Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool via Slashgear