Phone-friendly heated gloves are made for urban use

By Ben Coxworth
December 31, 2019
Candle gloves can be worn on their own (pictured here), or as a liner inside thicker gloves
Candle gloves feature touchscreen-friendly fingertips
Candle gloves can be worn on their own (pictured here), or as a liner inside thicker gloves
Candle gloves are designed to be less bulky than traditional heated gloves
Although heated gloves have been around for some time now, the things are generally pretty thick and bulky – best-suited to activities such as skiing. Vancouver-based Candle Apparel has designed a more dextrous alternative, in the form of its "city-oriented" Candle gloves.

The basic gloves themselves are made of a sleek, stretchable, breathable, water- and wind-resistant blend of milk silk, neoprene and lycra. Their fingertips are touchscreen-friendly, so wearers don't need to take the gloves off in order to use their smartphone.

Embedded inside of the base material, along the perimeter of each finger and thumb, is a continuous-strip carbon fiber heating element. Powered by a removable lithium-polymer battery located on the back of the glove, it's reportedly capable of warming the wearer's hands up to a maximum temperature of 50 ºC (122 ºF).

Users can choose between three heating levels – the highest is good for a claimed three hours of use per battery-charge, while the lowest will last for six hours. Once the gloves start getting dirty, they can simply be tossed in the washing machine (after their batteries have been pulled out).

Candle Gloves are presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, where a pledge of US$99 will get you a pair – assuming they reach production, that is. The planned retail price is $160.

Source: Indiegogo

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
