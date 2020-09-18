Multitool adventure flask cools water, mixes cocktails, brews coffee

The Hibear All-Day Adventure Flask keeps your favorite liquids flowing from wake-up coffee to one last nightcap. This innovative all-in-one beverage master features a screw-apart design and multi-component system to fix up pour-over or cold brew coffee to start the day, carry water through the peak heat of the afternoon, and shake and strain a fireside martini (or few) to cap off the evening.

The Hibear looks like a basic metal water bottle at first, and it does in fact share its double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction with many other water bottles out there. However, it packs a whole lot more into a single package than any competitor we've ever seen. The Hibear's first trick is a protective silicone sleeve on the bottom that pops off as a separate drinking vessel. The cup can be used to share drinks without sharing germs or even as a small bowl for dogs. It also comes in handy when taking advantage of some of the Hibear flask's other special features.

Hibear component breakdown Hibear

In addition to the handled lid that covers the narrow drinking mouth, the Hibear has a second detachable section just below that opens access to a wide mouth and a unique set of innards. The neatly assembled inner core includes a steel filter basket around a thermal rod, with a strainer lid that holds them together.

The steel filter can be filled with coffee and dropped inside the cold-water-filled bottle to make cold brew. It can also hold tea leaves to brew tea or infusions for flavored water.

Forget to put your cold brew together in time (it takes 12 to 24 hours) the day before? You won't have time to wait around for a fresh batch come morning, but you can use the Hibear to brew pour-over coffee. You'll need to heat the water separately, but the tapered, funnel-shaped flask head flips over and secures to the strainer lid on the lower body. Drop a paper filter and coffee grounds in and pour your hot water over. Best of all, the coffee lands directly in the double-wall travel mug you can use to drink and transport it.

Cold brew coffee is nice, but you can do that in a basic bottle or jar (though clean-up will be more messy) ... pour-over, on the other hand, requires a specific set-up, and the Hibear flask offers it Hibear

For its part, the strainer turns the Hibear flask into a cocktail shaker – it even has a similar shape. Mix ingredients below and strain the drink into the silicone cup or a separate drinking vessel. And if it feels more like a wine night, the Hibear also works as a decanter.

The final element of the Hibear design is the thermal rod, which can be frozen directly and secured inside the flask to chill the beverage inside, keeping it cold without the dilution that comes with ice cubes. This metal element even doubles as a muddler when you need to mix up a mojito or similar.

All those elements make the Hibear sound like a bear to clean, especially for someone backpacking or camping off-grid, but the breakdown makes it easier. The innards all unscrew and pull apart so each one can be cleaned individually, and the dual-part top means that you can fit hand and sponge directly into the flask body, no need to squeeze a brush through the narrow mouth.

We're still not sure we want to drink morning coffee out of the vessel we only quick-washed under a water jug after mixing margaritas the night before, but of course that's merely an option, not a necessity. Plus, Hibear says its special non-breakable glass inner coating prevents tastes from sticking around – so no coffee-flavored water surprising you mid-hike.

The Hibear flask weighs 23 oz (652 g) and holds 32 oz (946 ml) of liquid when completely empty, weighing 29.2 oz (828 g) and holding 27 oz (798 ml) of liquid with all the inner components installed. A powder-coat finish adds aesthetic toughness outside.

The Limited Edition version includes custom artwork below the silicone cup/base sleeve Hibear

Hibear took home a 2020 Red Dot Award earlier this year for its innovative take on outdoor drinkware and is moving to get the All-Day Adventure Flask to market via a Kickstarter campaign. Pledge levels of US$69+ will get you a standard flask, while $79+ will secure a limited-edition flask complete with special color and custom mountain artwork below the silicone sleeve. If everything goes as planned, deliveries will begin in May 2020. Things are off to a good start, with the campaign having flown past its goal multiple times over.

The All-Day Adventure Flask by Hibear

Source: Hibear