HitchFire adds RV-style kitchen to any car, pickup or SUV hitch

HitchFire has already established itself as the go-to source for hitch-mounted grilling, and now it's looking to master hitchable cooking at large. The company's all-new Hitch Kitchen packs a dual-burner stove, running water and worktop inside a rugged aluminum box that stores behind your vehicle bumper. Bolt a rooftop tent above and throw a toilet into the tailgate, and your car camps like a simplified modular RV.

A neatly integrated toolbox of cookery, the Hitch Kitchen includes a swingarm that secures to a vehicle's 2-inch hitch. For those who already have a HitchFire grill, the Hitch Kitchen also works with existing swingarms so that users can easily plug and play the different modules. Below its flip-open top, the kitchen box houses a dual-burner stove and sink with fold-up faucet. The user supplies the propane cylinder and water canister, and the kitchen is all ready to clean produce, cook meals and wash up the dishes afterward.

The swingarm design creates a convenient L-shaped kitchen area when paired with the included cutting board side table. The side tabletop stores in the aluminum kitchen box for travel.

"The Hitch Kitchen is a first of its kind and really provides an answer for all those that want the convenience of a pull-out kitchen but either don’t have the space or the budget," said CEO Evan Currid in announcing the Hitch Kitchen ahead of last month's Overland Expo West.

Since a hitch-mounted kitchen isn't an everyday necessity on the average vehicle, the stove/sink unit removes seamlessly, leaving the aluminum toolbox as a storage solution for tools or other cargo. Of course, the entire assembly can also easily remove from the hitch. The Hitch Kitchen prototype weighs around 80 lb (36.3 kg), but HitchFire tells us the weight might change slightly on the production model.

Introduced at Overland Expo West 2022 alongside the Hitch Kitchen, the new HitchFire Ledge is a swing-out hitch rack, particularly good for carrying large, awkwardly sized items HitchFire

HitchFire is preparing the Hitch Kitchen for a Fall 2022 launch (Northern Hemisphere) and will offer it for US$1,600. It's also introducing the new Ledge, a hitch-mounted utility tray with removable side rails, this month for $325.

Source: HitchFire

