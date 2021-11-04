iKamper's modular Disco stove is a one-stop shop for campsite cook-ups

Having graced our pages with all manner of impressive rooftop tents, Korean adventure outfit iKamper has now taken to Kickstarter with a new campground cooking solution that allows plenty of room for creativity. A standalone wood-fired stove, butane cooker and height-adjustable cast-iron skillet all in one, the company's new Disco Series allows for easy setup and pack down, while allowing for all kinds of cook ups in between.

The Disco Series is based around a 40-cm (15.75-in) cast-iron, non-stick skillet with convenient stainless steel handles, enabling it to be moved around while still hot. This works with an aluminum Disco Tripod structure with adjustable legs for simple and safe setup on uneven terrain, and features an integrated pulley system so the skillet can be raised or lowered over an open flame depending on the desired cooking temperature.

If the menu doesn't call for use of the cast-iron skillet, users can simply attach their own Dutch oven, pot or a kettle to the tripod and raise and lower that over the flames instead.

Alternatively, the Disco Stove can be fitted to the top of the Disco Tripod, turning it into a self-sufficient cooking system with no need for wood. Compatible with butane or propane with an optional adapter, this burner can also act as its own standalone stove, using fold-out legs for sturdy setup on a table or even on the ground.

The Disco Series cooking system is based around a cast-iron skillet iKamper

Rounding out the Disco Series is the waterproof birch plywood table with notches carved out so it can be securely slotted into any side of the tripod. With a pair of cup holders and an accessory rail for hanging utensils, the Disco Table offers a convenient platform for folks cooking up in the wild who need their oils, herbs, spices on close standby.

The weight of the entire Disco Series cooking system is 27 lb (12 kg) so is going to suit those of the car camping persuasion. The different components all disassemble and can be packed into their own carry bags or a larger cotton-canvas carry bag, which costs an extra US$90 and comes with exterior pockets for utensils and accessories.

Early bird pledges start at $400 for the Disco Series cooking system over at Kickstarter, with shipping slated for February 2022 if the campaign runs as planned. You can check out the promo video below.

Source: iKamper