Inflatable Exod air-ground tent slims down for solo camping missions

By C.C. Weiss
January 06, 2022
Exod's new Monolith is a solo inflatable air/ground tent
View 14 Images
The main tent kit is ready to pitch on the ground with an inflatable frame, guy lines, a rain fly and stakes
Carry the carbon fiber stretcher bars and straps, and you can sleep in suspended comfort
Exod's inflatable exoskeleton frame holds the airy mesh body in place
Spot the Exod Monolith in this aerial drone view
The Monolith appears to hover next to its owner
The Exod Monolith includes a mesh body and separate rain fly for better breathability
Pop the fly off during warm, clear weather and enjoy a breezy, scenic night
The carbon fiber stretcher poles create a flatter floor when hanging the Exod Monolith
The Monolith components are designed to pack
With its rugged nylon tub floor, the Exod Monolith is as ready for ground camping as tree camping
Exod's carabiner straps hook to the stretcher bars when hanging the Monolith
Exod Monolith straps
A closer, non-drone bird's eye view
Back in 2020, French startup Exod debuted one of the more striking tents of modern times. The Ark married an inflatable exoskeleton with carbon fiber poles and strap-based suspension for a one-of-a-kind shelter that sets up easily on the ground or in the air. As intriguing as it was, an 18-lb, US$2,240 tent kit wasn't a viable solution for many wilderness lovers. Exod strikes back in 2022 with the Monolith, a smaller, lighter breed of inflatable-exoskeleton ground/tree tent that's just as easy on the eyes and easier on the wallet.

The Ark was billed as a one- to two-person tent, which usually indicates a tent that's most comfortable and practical for a single person, perhaps a cozy couple. But even for those who purchased only the 10-lb (4.5-kg) $940 ground tent without the tree straps and poles, it was a lot of weight and price tag for just one person to shoulder.

Exod went back to work and created a true single-person shelter with a weight that maxes out at 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) for the ground kit and 10.1 lb (4.6 kg) for the full ground/air combo. That's certainly not fast and light backpacking-level lightweight, but it's a significant drop from the original poundage, making the Monolith a potentially interesting option for light vehicle camping, such as canoe or (e)bikepacking, as well as traditional car camping or overlanding.

The Monolith features a narrow, 9.1-ft-long (2.8-m) design that pitches on the ground via high-strength polyester TPU air tubes, offering its individual dweller a sleeping floor measuring 79 x 34 in (200 x 87 cm). It promises simple inflatable set up and a comfortable night of sleep ensured by a breathable, double-wall design with polyester mesh tent body and 10K/5K waterproof-breathable 30D ripstop nylon fly.

Should hard, cold rock, slithering or scurrying critters, or other outdoorsy surprises chase the camper off the ground, they can set the tent up in the air using the Monolith's tree-mounting accessories. The carbon fiber stretcher poles create a flat, supportive floor, and cam straps secure it to trees, rocks or other sturdy objects, clipping to the poles via climbing-style carabiners.

The basic ground tent kit weighs 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) and includes the tent and fly, stakes, guy lines, a pack sack and repair kit, but not the pump. It packs down to a portable size of 16 x 13 x 9 inches (40 x 32 x 23 cm). The stretcher poles telescope down to 27.5 x 1.4 x 2.8-in (70 x 3.5 x 7-cm) package and weigh roughly 1.8 lb (800 g), while the straps pack down to 4 x 4 x 7 in (10 x 10 x 18 cm) and weigh 2 lb (900 kg). By splitting the components and specs up in such a way, Exod makes it easier for owners to take what they need and identify how much weight they're carrying and leaving behind.

Exod put the Monolith up for reservations this month and plans to begin production once it fills 100 reservation spots. Interested buyers can reserve a spot for a refundable €100 (US$113) deposit on the €850 (US$960) price tag. Exod will ship to North America and other worldwide destinations, along with European Union countries, but buyers outside the EU will be responsible for their own duties and taxes. So far, 66 out of 100 reservations are filled.

Source: Exod

