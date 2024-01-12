Solar Generator Mars Bot generates electricity by moving with the sun

Portable photovoltaic systems are great for generating electricity while off the grid, but constantly moving them to keep them in the sunlight can be a hassle. Jackery's Solar Generator Mars Bot offers a solution to that problem, as it moves itself.

Currently making its public debut at CES 2024, the bot was recently the recipient of a Time magazine Best Inventions of 2023 Award. It was inspired by NASA's Opportunity Mars rover, hence its name.

The four-wheeled robot features an impact-resistant, waterproof, dust-proof aluminum alloy body, along with an array of 600W fold-out solar panels that boast a claimed 25% maximum solar conversion efficiency. Energy is stored in an onboard 5-kWh lithium battery, and can be utilized via ports located on one side.

Possible usages for the Mars Bot include outdoor recreation, home back-up, or field-based rescue operations Jackery

Using a light sensing/tracking system, the solar panel array tilts and pans relative to the Mars Bot's body in order to keep receiving the maximum amount of sunlight. That said, the robot itself also moves across the ground as the sun moves across the sky, staying out of the shadows and positioning itself for optimum light exposure – so yes, it does use a bit of the electricity that it generates.

The Mars Bot reportedly avoids obstacles via an AI-based "intelligent movement system," although we're still waiting to hear back about whether it also utilizes some sort of geofencing system to keep from wandering too far away from its user. There's also currently no word on pricing or availability.

The Solar Generator Mars Bot's features are outlined in the video below.

Mars Bot? Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot, winner of the TIME Best Inventions 2023 Award.

Source: Jackery

