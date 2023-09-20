© 2023 New Atlas
Knaus' lightweight morphing RV reinvents caravan design for e-mobility

By C.C. Weiss
September 19, 2023
Knaus' lightweight morphing RV reinvents caravan design for e-mobility
The Yaseo trailers look boxy from the side and rear, but up front, Knaus has tapered the body in for
The Yaseo trailers look boxy from the side and rear, but up front, Knaus has tapered the body in for better aerodynamics
Knaus gets serious about electric mobility at the 2023 Caravan Salon
Knaus gets serious about electric mobility at the 2023 Caravan Salon
Knaus shows a sleek, new "Cateye" LED lighting signature at the rear of the Yaseo
Knaus shows a sleek, new "Cateye" LED lighting signature at the rear of the Yaseo
The all-new Knaus Yaseo series is built from the ground up to be towed by electric vehicles such as the Kia EV6
The all-new Knaus Yaseo series is built from the ground up to be towed by electric vehicles such as the Kia EV6
Both the Yaseo 500 DK and 340 PX include a multipurpose dual-bench dining lounge with foldaway table, drop-down Murphy bed and available storage space
Both the Yaseo 500 DK and 340 PX include a multipurpose dual-bench dining lounge with foldaway table, drop-down Murphy bed and available storage space
The Yaseo 340 PX kitchen is up front next to the corner bathroom
The Yaseo 340 PX kitchen is up front next to the corner bathroom
The Yaseo trailers look boxy from the side and rear, but up front, Knaus has tapered the body in for
The Yaseo trailers look boxy from the side and rear, but up front, Knaus has tapered the body in for better aerodynamics
Knaus Yaseo 500 DK on show at the 2023 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
Knaus Yaseo 500 DK on show at the 2023 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
To save weight, Knaus relies on either a campground hookup or an electric vehicle with V2L capability to power the Yaseo; a lithium trailer battery is available optionally
To save weight, Knaus relies on either a campground hookup or an electric vehicle with V2L capability to power the Yaseo; a lithium trailer battery is available optionally
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX caravan
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX caravan
The Yaseo 340 PX lacks the second door of the larger 500 DK but still offers bike storage as part of its transformable lounge
The Yaseo 340 PX lacks the second door of the larger 500 DK but still offers bike storage as part of its transformable lounge
The unassuming dining lounge is ready for mealtime but can quickly transform into the bedroom
The unassuming dining lounge is ready for mealtime but can quickly transform into the bedroom
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX interior
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX interior
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX bathroom
Knaus Yaseo 340 PX bathroom
Murphy bed dropped down in the Yaseo 340 PX
Murphy bed dropped down in the Yaseo 340 PX
Knaus demonstrates its shows its expandable bathroom/rear lounge/bed in a standalone display at the Caravan Salon
Knaus demonstrates its shows its expandable bathroom/rear lounge/bed in a standalone display at the Caravan Salon
With no LPG on board, the Yaseo trailer taps into an electric tow vehicle to power its all-electric fe
With no LPG on board, the Yaseo trailer taps into an electric tow vehicle to power its all-electric feature set
When compacted down the bathroom is a narrow toilet room, but it grows into a larger wet bath with shower via the white interior wall
When compacted down the bathroom is a narrow toilet room, but it grows into a larger wet bath with shower via the white interior wall
The Kia EV6 powers up Yaseo camp
The Kia EV6 powers up Yaseo camp
Knaus Yaseo 500 DK interior
Knaus Yaseo 500 DK interior
The Yaseo 500 DK kitchen block doesn't include any fancy expansion or transformation, but it comes ready to work with a dual induction cooktop, sink, fridge and loads of storage
The Yaseo 500 DK kitchen block doesn't include any fancy expansion or transformation, but it comes ready to work with a dual induction cooktop, sink, fridge and loads of storage
The available top bunk creates sleeping space for up to five people in the 500 DK floor plan
The available top bunk creates sleeping space for up to five people in the 500 DK floor plan
Dual-door storage space on the Yaseo 500 DK
Dual-door storage space on the Yaseo 500 DK
Four-/
Four-/Five-sleeper Yaseo 500 DK floor plan
Two-sleeper Yaseo 340 PX floor plan
Two-sleeper Yaseo 340 PX floor plan
Yaseo 500 DK bathroom extended
Yaseo 500 DK bathroom extended
Knaus-Tabbert has been preparing for the electric vehicle switchover for years now, exploring everything from Wankel-extended electric motorhomes to ultralight, flexible caravan builds. Now it's spinning the latter idea into a completely reimagined camping trailer, developed from the ground up to be towed via EV. Toward that end, the all-new Yaseo's flexible floor plan relies on multipurpose spaces that include a Murphy-bed-transformed dinette, accordion-style expandable wet bathroom and available fold-down bunk. The caravan also features ultralight materials, aerodynamic optimization and a gas-free power system that can plug into the electric tow vehicle to keep the lights on.

Knaus-Tabbert revealed the all-new two-model Yaseo series at the recent 2023 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, showing one hitched and plugged to a Kia EV6. It designed the trailer especially for EVs like the EV6 that can be equipped with hitch receivers, spending time addressing the two big aspects of towing that devour an electric vehicle's range: aerodynamic drag and weight.

Knaus Yaseo 340 PX caravan

The boxy Yaseo doesn't look quite as streamlined as many other camping trailers out there – especially something like the Caravisio concept Knaus presented 10 years ago – but Knaus tapers the front-end in to slim down the nose and provide a natural path for air to flow. It says the design cuts the front area by 14% to lessen drag and boost fuel economy and EV range while towing.

The weight-cutting half of the equation is more of holistic approach that sees Knaus fitting the features of a larger floor plan into a shorter trailer. Specifically, the company claims that the 7.3-m (24-ft) Yaseo 500 DK's 10.8-sq-m (116-sq-ft) floor space offers the same amount of usable area as the larger 13.3-sq-m (143-sq-ft) floor space of its 7.9-m (26-ft) Sudwind 580 QS.

Knaus Yaseo caravan dining area with Murphy bed

To achieve this space optimization, Knaus channels the 2014 Travelino Concept linked above in focusing on multifunctional spaces, structural components and furniture. Perhaps the best example is found at the front of the 500 DK, where a nicely appointed dual-bench dining lounge transforms into the bedroom via a 160 x 200-cm (63 x 79-in) Murphy bed that folds down from the wood-slat rear wall. Instead of lowering down on a pedestal, the one-legged table first folds up against the wall to make way for the fold-down bed.

But that isn't all. While the Yaseo 500 DK lacks the full loading tailgate of Knaus's Deseo series and sporty caravans from competitors, it does offer a full-width front load area right through the lounge. The frontmost sections of the benches are supported by under-bench drawers that slide away into the wall to clear a transverse aisle. Exterior access doors on either side allow for easy loading of two e-bikes, secured down via integrated tie down loops. Like so:

Knaus 2024 Yaseo caravan multipurpose lounge

The smaller Yaseo 340 PX trailer is a two-sleeper that centers around the convertible dining lounge, with a small front kitchen block and wet bathroom. The larger 500 DK model adds a rear sofa lounge as a separate space for after-dinner relaxation.

As impressive as the front lounge, the L-shaped rear sofa works as a single bed and converts optionally into a 130 x 200-cm (51 x 79-in) double bed. The end of the sofa is supported by a drawer that slides away to uncover the shower floor. An accordion-walled expansion pulls outward to enclose the shower, nearly doubling the size of the bathroom next to the sofa. The narrow toilet room is still accessible when the shower wall is folded away, ensuring that the toilet can be used when the double bed is set up, covering the shower floor.

Yaseo 500 DK bathroom extended
Yaseo 500 DK bathroom extended

Those looking for a fifth sleeping berth for the 500 DK floor plan can add a fold-out bunk bed over top the rear lounge. It looks a little bit like a shelf until you put up the security mesh wall to prevent the sleeper, presumably a child, from rolling out.

Between all that multifunctional wizardry, the kitchen block remains the simple, reliable anchor of the floor plan. With a dual induction cooktop, sink and 150-L fridge, it's always ready for preparing and cooking up food – it doesn't flip, slide or fold into anything else.

The Yaseo 500 DK kitchen block doesn't include any fancy expansion or transformation, but it comes ready to work with a dual induction cooktop, sink, fridge and loads of storage
The Yaseo 500 DK kitchen block doesn't include any fancy expansion or transformation, but it comes ready to work with a dual induction cooktop, sink, fridge and loads of storage

Knaus also optimizes weight by selecting lighter interior construction materials and by cutting out the LPG infrastructure with an all-electric power system. Instead of loading up on massive amounts of battery (i.e. weight), as many other EV-targeted trailer builders do, Knaus equips the Yaseo to plug into any vehicle with V2L capabilities and run its onboard equipment off the traction battery. Users will want to be wary of running the battery too low to drive home, but they can also plug in to a regular campground hookup whenever one's available. Knaus estimates a weight savings of roughly 25 kg (55 lb) by eliminating LPG, but buyers who prefer it can add it on as an option.

With no LPG on board, the Yaseo trailer taps into an electric tow vehicle to power its all-electric fe
With no LPG on board, the Yaseo trailer taps into an electric tow vehicle to power its all-electric feature set

The Yaseo 340 PX starts at €22,719 (approx. US$24,275) after VAT and carries a base weight estimated at 1,100 kg (2,425 lb). The larger 500 DK starts at €29,219 (US$31,225) and weighs an estimated 1,400 kg (3,086 lb). All those figures can rise quickly when the buyer starts selecting from the many options, which include a microwave, lithium battery, smart TV and sound system.

Next month, Knaus will be showing the Yaseo at other major European RV shows in countries including Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK.

Source: Knaus

