Tiny Bruno camping trailer lives large inside, outside and on the roof

It never ceases to amaze what determined minds can make happen in the smallest of spaces. We've recently seen a few small camper vans that look homier than some houses, and now we have a squaredrop camping trailer that can say the same. With its new Bruno trailer, Germany's Kuckoo combines some of our favorite RV features into a towable all-weather cabin. Highlights include a roof split between lookout deck and window to the heavens, an indoor/outdoor sliding kitchen, and a small, modern interior that gives everything its place.

Kuckoo makes clear that the Bruno is not a teardrop trailer, but a squaredrop trailer, a design choice that's integral to the Bruno floor plan. It's not quite as hard-edged and off-road-centric as the typical American or Australian squaredrop we've covered in the past, but it's an all-terrain design that's built to travel on both road and trail.

Kuckoo offers an available bike rack for creating multi-day bike/camping adventures Kuckoo

We usually distinguish a squaredrop from a teardrop purely by the presence of square corners and straight edges, but Kuckoo takes it a step farther describing the squaredrop as a trailer in which the kitchen is inside the cabin, rather than in the tailgate, something it creates space for with the vertical rear-end and level roof. Recognizing that outdoor cooking is part of the tear/squaredrop allure, Kuckoo makes its kitchen an indoor/outdoor unit built on a slide.

Kuckoo hangs storage shelves for things like cups and spices on the kitchen hatch door so that these items are readily available when cooking, whether the chef is inside or out. A forward-sliding worktop integrated into the body of the kitchen complements the small counter at the left and the sink cover.

Kuckoo includes storage shelves on the kitchen door for drink ware, spices, etc. Kuckoo

The other big highlight of the Bruno is the available roof rack that doubles as a rooftop terrace for sitting and enjoying the scenery. The full-length rack even includes a retractable front panel that clears the available skylight for starlight views.

Kuckoo builds the Bruno's body out of wood, skinning the outside in fiberglass while leaving the interior bare for a light, rustic appearance. It merely oils the wood walls and adds some grooves and logos for texture and aesthetics. In addition to the 79 x 55-in (200 x 140-cm) sleeping area and kitchen counter, the interior includes overhead cabinetry and storage cubbies with retention cords, a headboard storage cabinet with available integrated wireless smartphone charging, three windows with shades and insect screens, and a Dometic vent.

When the weather's bad, Kuckoo makes it easy to prepare morning coffee or evening meals in the trailer rather than outside Kuckoo

The Bruno also comes standard with a 12V power supply and interior and exterior LED lighting. The kitchen slide and storage shelves are part of the standard equipment list, but the stove, sink and fridge/freezer are not listed. Kuckoo launched the Bruno earlier this year, and the trailer starts at €15,990 (approx. US$19,150). Other available add-ons include an awning, outdoor shower and portable power pack with solar charging.

