© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Landmaster announces gas and electric versions of burly RVR UTV

By Ben Coxworth
June 28, 2023
Landmaster announces gas and electric versions of burly RVR UTV
Pricing for the gas and electric versions of the RVR start at US$11,999 and $14,499, respectively
Pricing for the gas and electric versions of the RVR start at US$11,999 and $14,499, respectively
View 4 Images
Among other locations, the RVR can be used at sports venues
1/4
Among other locations, the RVR can be used at sports venues
The RVR boasts an all-metal frame
2/4
The RVR boasts an all-metal frame
Pricing for the gas and electric versions of the RVR start at US$11,999 and $14,499, respectively
3/4
Pricing for the gas and electric versions of the RVR start at US$11,999 and $14,499, respectively
The RVR can be used for tasks such as groundskeeping
4/4
The RVR can be used for tasks such as groundskeeping
View gallery - 4 images

Although they may be classed as "utility task vehicles," many UTVs appear to be aimed more at outdoor adventuring. By contrast, the RVR is definitely designed to work for a living – and it's available in gas or electric models.

Manufactured by Indiana-based UTV company Landmaster, the rear-wheel-drive RVR is intended for commercial use in places such as golf courses, campuses, apartment/condo complexes, airports, factories and sports venues. Among other things, it's capable of transporting people, towing trailers, transporting equipment, and security patrolling.

The gas model, known as the L5 RVR, features a 570cc V-twin carbureted engine and a continuously variable transmission made by partnering company CVTech. The all-electric AMP RVR, on the other hand, has a direct-drive motor powered by a lithium battery. One 6- to 8-hour charge of the standard battery should be good for a range of 30 miles (48 km), with a larger extended-range battery delivering a claimed 50 miles (80 km).

The RVR boasts an all-metal frame
The RVR boasts an all-metal frame

Both models have a top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h), a towing capacity of 1,500 lb (680 kg), a bed capacity of 750 lb (340 kg) plus 8 inches (203 mm) of suspension travel and 11 inches (279 mm) of ground clearance.

Other features include independent rear suspension with dual-rate shocks, electronic power steering, a dumpable steel bed with removable sides, electronic power steering, two adjustable bucket seats, 2-inch front and rear hitch receivers, and a rear locking differential. The stock turf tires measure 24 by 12 inches, although buyers can specify other types.

Should you be interested, pricing starts at US$11,999 for the L5 RVR and $14,499 for the AMP RVR.

Source: Landmaster

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsutvOff-road
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!