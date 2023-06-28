Landmaster announces gas and electric versions of burly RVR UTV

Although they may be classed as "utility task vehicles," many UTVs appear to be aimed more at outdoor adventuring. By contrast, the RVR is definitely designed to work for a living – and it's available in gas or electric models.

Manufactured by Indiana-based UTV company Landmaster, the rear-wheel-drive RVR is intended for commercial use in places such as golf courses, campuses, apartment/condo complexes, airports, factories and sports venues. Among other things, it's capable of transporting people, towing trailers, transporting equipment, and security patrolling.

The gas model, known as the L5 RVR, features a 570cc V-twin carbureted engine and a continuously variable transmission made by partnering company CVTech. The all-electric AMP RVR, on the other hand, has a direct-drive motor powered by a lithium battery. One 6- to 8-hour charge of the standard battery should be good for a range of 30 miles (48 km), with a larger extended-range battery delivering a claimed 50 miles (80 km).

The RVR boasts an all-metal frame Landmaster

Both models have a top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h), a towing capacity of 1,500 lb (680 kg), a bed capacity of 750 lb (340 kg) plus 8 inches (203 mm) of suspension travel and 11 inches (279 mm) of ground clearance.

Other features include independent rear suspension with dual-rate shocks, electronic power steering, a dumpable steel bed with removable sides, electronic power steering, two adjustable bucket seats, 2-inch front and rear hitch receivers, and a rear locking differential. The stock turf tires measure 24 by 12 inches, although buyers can specify other types.

Should you be interested, pricing starts at US$11,999 for the L5 RVR and $14,499 for the AMP RVR.

Source: Landmaster

