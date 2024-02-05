Load 'n' Lift rack gets low and uses a motor for easier hefting of bikes

At the end of a long trail ride, most people likely aren't too thrilled at the prospect of hoisting their bike up onto a conventional vehicle-back rack. That's where the Load 'n' Lift comes in, as it motorizes the job.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Load 'n' Lift was invented by Utah-based cycling spouses Riley and Chelsey White. They've commercialized the concept via their startup, Kayenta Outdoors.

The aluminum-bodied device mounts on any vehicle's 2-inch hitch receiver (other sizes are in the works), and it incorporates two trays – for carrying two bikes at once. Those trays fold up flat against the rear end of the vehicle when not in use, and can be tilted part-way back for accessing the tailgate as needed.

When it's time to load up the bikes, the Load 'n' Lift's detachable motor/battery unit gently lowers the racks down so they lie flat against the ground. The bikes can then simply be rolled on and locked in place using adjustable-angle ratcheting front and rear tire arms. After that, the motor just raises the trays back up to sit safely behind the vehicle.

Riley and Chelsey White on the Load 'n' Lift in its raised-for-transporting-bikes position Kayenta Outdoors

The lifting process reportedly takes 20 to 30 seconds and according to the Whites, one battery-charge should be good for over 50 drop/lift cycles. As is the case with the similar and pricier Suweeka Bike Lifter, the trays can be manually raised and lowered, or a third-party power drill can be used in place of the motor.

The trays can accommodate bikes with a wheelbase of 29 to 55 inches (737 to 1,397 mm), a wheel size of 12 to 29 inches, and a tire width of up to 5.2 inches (132 mm). They can also manage a total combined weight of 200 lb (91 kg). The Load 'n' Lift itself is claimed to tip the scales at 45 lb (20 kg), with the motor unit adding an additional 5 lb (2.3 kg).

A Basic version of the Load 'n' Lift, which comes without that unit, is currently available for a pledge of US$1,399 (planned retail $1,799). The Deluxe version, which includes the motor, presently goes for $1,499 (retail $1,999). If everything goes according to plan, shipping should commence in September.

You can see the Load 'n' Lift in use, in the following video.

Load 'n' Lift: The Bike Rack That Does the Heavy Lifting

Sources: Kickstarter, Kayenta Outdoors

