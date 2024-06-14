Lovork camping lantern uses add-on modules to perform eight functions

Nobody likes carrying any more gear than necessary when camping ... even if they're just "car camping." Lovork's new Modular Camping Lantern is designed with that fact in mind, as it packs eight functions into one system.

At the heart of the setup is the cylindrical lantern module itself.

Its rubber-coated ABS body contains a 3.7V/5,000-mAh lithium-ion battery, plus it has a strong magnet at the bottom and an array of dimmable RGB LEDs at the top. Located behind a translucent polycarbonate panel, those LEDs can be set to different color temperatures and intensities, maxing out at 200 lumens. The runtime at that setting is a claimed eight hours.

The magnet allows the lantern to be attached to ferromagnetic surfaces – such as the hoods of cars that are being worked on – plus it allows the system's other modules to be attached to the lantern module, which serves as their power source.

All of the modules can be carried in an included case Lovork

Among those other modules are two types of flashlight, namely a floodlight and a focusable spotlight. Both have a maximum output of 500 lumens, at which point their runtime is said to be 2.8 hours.

There's also a 10-watt/2.5-kilopascal air pump module (which includes three types of nozzles), along with a rubber-bladed cooling fan module. The fan is reportedly capable of moving up to 5.5 m (18 ft) of air per second, for 8.5 hours per battery-charge.

Users can also swap in a 5-watt Bluetooth speaker module (8-hour runtime at maximum output) or a mosquito repellent module (2 hours). The latter device works by heating mosquito repellent tablets, and can accommodate two of those tablets at once for really buggy conditions.

The floodlight module puts out up to 500 lumens Lovork

Finally, as is the case with just about all electronic outdoor gadgets these days, the lantern module (and its battery) can be used as a power bank for charging other gizmos such as smartphones.

The combined weight of all the components is a claimed 850 grams (1.9 lb). They can be carried together in an included case, and are IPX4 splash-resistant.

The Lovork Modular Camping Lantern is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$89 will get you a complete setup – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $159.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

LOVORK Modular Camping Lantern

Source: Kickstarter

