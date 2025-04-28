Crazy-slim rooftop tent slices through air like an aero blade

Billed as the world's slimmest hardshell rooftop tent (RTT), the all-new Aeroblade from Mars Adventure Gear looks to minimize impact on driving range and fuel economy while offering robust year-round protection at camp.

It weighs just over 100 lb (45 kg) and measures over a full inch (2.5 cm) thinner than the previous thinnest hardshell RTT we covered, promising a more optimal road trip experience for both EV and ICE tourers.

Mars hit the scene last year with a line of "Cyberlanding" and "Cybercamping" gear designed to turn the Tesla Cybertruck into a proper overlander. Specializing in Cybertruck gear might have seemed a smart play at the time, but it aged poorly and quickly as the Cybertruck proved to be more and more of a market whiff.

The Mars Aeroblade measures a hair under 3.5 inches in thickness Mars AG

So Mars is doing what any good business would do in that case, and branching out with more universal gear not tied to a 6,700-lb (3,039-kg) rolled-steel anchor. The Aeroblade can certainly work with the Cybertruck, so long as the buyer is also willing to spend on something like Mars' $2,499 wedge-leveling CT Expedition Rack System, but it works even more naturally with vehicles that have an actual roof.

At roughly 110 lb (50 kg), the Aeroblade is lightweight but definitely not in a world-beating way, coming in 30 lb (13.6 kg) heavier than the lightest hardshell tent we've seen. But its claim to fame is not in low weight but slight size, measuring a mere 3.5 in (8.9 cm) thick when closed – 3.48 in (8.8 cm) if we want to get down to the hundredth in accuracy, which we might need to do the next time there's a close competitor.

Mars Adventure Gear makes a precise measurement to prove the Aeroblade's credentials

So far, the only RTT competitor we've seen working against Mars' claims of world-class slimness is the Badass Packout, a 100-lb (45-kg) RTT that measures a mere 3 in (7.6 cm) thick. However, the Packout features a soft roof atop its wedge-shaped body, which doesn't interfere with Mars' claim of having the slimmest hardshell roof tent on the market.

In addition to helping ease the fuel economy penalty a big live-in box of sleeping gear adds to the roof of any vehicle, the Aeroblade's slim packaging promises a quieter ride and sleeker overall look. Such a slim form factor also promises to make it easier to justify leaving the RTT on all year, even during off-season stretches when you might not be camping.

While extra slim on the drive, the Aeroblade offers 50 inches of headroom at its peak Mars AG

Hoisting a 110-lb hardshell on and off the roof isn't the most difficult task, but it can create bigger obstacles in terms of off-vehicle storage space and increased wear and tear on an expensive RTT. Leaving the Aeroblade on the vehicle without tanking fuel efficiency or cranking up noise level is a nice option to have.

Mars uses an extruded aluminum frame and billet aluminum hardware to keep weight low without giving up all-terrain/season ruggedness. The tent also features three-layer waterproof-breathable fabric walls, a foam mattress, a telescopic ladder, and automotive-grade gas struts from Stabilus. It houses a two-person bed area measuring 82 x 47 in (208 x 119 cm).

While its thin, low design is the Aeroblade's main selling point, Mars does offer crossbars for mounting gear atop it Mars AG

To achieve the advertised four-season tent rating, buyers must upgrade with an "Adventure Kit" that includes a quilted inner tent for better heat retention. Also included in that kit is a set of low-sitting tent-top crossbars.

Mars introduced the Aeroblade for preorder this month and plans to begin deliveries in May. The base tent retails for US$2,999, and the available Adventure Kit tacks on another $600.

Source: Mars AG