© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

$2,000 IO carbon fiber rooftop tent is as light and slim as they come

By C.C. Weiss
November 16, 2023
$2,000 IO carbon fiber rooftop tent is as light and slim as they come
Inspired Overland's Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT offers plenty of ventilation when needed
Inspired Overland's Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT offers plenty of ventilation when needed
View 10 Images
Inspired Overland's all-new Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT
1/10
Inspired Overland's all-new Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT
That carbon fiber weave looks pretty wherever it goes
2/10
That carbon fiber weave looks pretty wherever it goes
IO adds T track in the alu frame for easy mounting
3/10
IO adds T track in the alu frame for easy mounting
Inspired Overland's Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT offers plenty of ventilation when needed
4/10
Inspired Overland's Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT offers plenty of ventilation when needed
Included organizer
5/10
Included organizer
Two ducts allow for easy climate control, making for a more comfortable RTT camping experience
6/10
Two ducts allow for easy climate control, making for a more comfortable RTT camping experience
The Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT ducks under the 5-inch mark to make it one of the slimmest available
7/10
The Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber RTT ducks under the 5-inch mark to make it one of the slimmest available
Inspired Overland rooftop tents are as light and slim as anything out there, making them a good option for EVs
8/10
Inspired Overland rooftop tents are as light and slim as anything out there, making them a good option for EVs
Inspired Overland's original Lightweight Rooftop Tent out in the wild
9/10
Inspired Overland's original Lightweight Rooftop Tent out in the wild
IO replaces the soft PVC with rigid carbon fiber
10/10
IO replaces the soft PVC with rigid carbon fiber
View gallery - 10 images

A year ago, California's Inspired Overland (IO) was busy celebrating a SEMA Global Media award for its Lightweight Rooftop Tent, to our knowledge the lightest non-inflatable clamshell RTT in the US, if not the world. Now it's celebrating a consecutive SEMA win for its latest product, the Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Rooftop Tent. The new tent brings a more rigid construction to Inspired's lineup while still riding high as one of the lightest, thinnest RTTs available.

Inspired Overland's original Lightweight Rooftop Tent out in the wild
Inspired Overland's original Lightweight Rooftop Tent out in the wild

Inspired Overland bills the original Lightweight Rooftop Tent the lightest tent in the world, and at 76 lb (34 kg), it undercuts the Go Fast Campers Superlite by a few pounds as the lightest we've ever seen, not counting inflatables or multipurpose roof/ground designs. But it also uses a PVC softshell roof, which might not appeal to all car-top camping enthusiasts.

That carbon fiber weave looks pretty wherever it goes
That carbon fiber weave looks pretty wherever it goes

To offer that same level of ultra-lightweight construction with a more rigid roof and overall shell, Inspired turned to the carbon fiber that's long offered an optimal best blend of low weight and high rigidity in some of the most demanding applications across (and beyond) the globe. Carbon fiber has a limited history in RTT design, finding use occasionally, in products like the US$25K Redtail Overland hard-sided roof hut and Airhome Maggiolina Carbon Fiber RTT, neither of which ranks among the market's lightest.

IO has gone for broke, massaging its carbon fiber into a thin hardshell framed out in aluminum. The lid clamps down to create a slim travel package that measures just 4.75 inches (12 cm) high when closed. The tent weighs in at 80 lb (36 kg), making it quite similar in overall size to the 80-lb 5-in-thick Superlite. The only RTT we can think of that's slimmer is the 3-in-tall (7.6-cm) Badass Packout, a soft-roofed design that weighs around 100 lb (45 kg).

Two ducts allow for easy climate control, making for a more comfortable RTT camping experience
Two ducts allow for easy climate control, making for a more comfortable RTT camping experience

Inside, the Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber tent offers 84 x 50 in (213 x 127 cm) of sleeping area with an included air mattress and anti-condensation mat. All three waterproof 2,000-D polyester fabric walls include zippable mesh windows, and a pole-supported awning provides coverage over the main rear entryway. Two integrated ducts down near the front corners let owners run both vented heat and A/C into the tent for comfortable four-season climate control. T-slot around the frame provides a place to easily mount crossbars and accessories.

IO replaces the soft PVC with rigid carbon fiber
IO replaces the soft PVC with rigid carbon fiber

IO is offering the Ultra-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Rooftop Tent for special preorder pricing until Sunday, Nov. 19. Those who put a $200 refundable reservation deposit down before then will lock in special prices starting at $1,599 for local pickup at Inspired's California, Texas and Maryland dealerships, or $1,895 shipped. After that, $1,999/$2,199 regular MSRPs will apply. The first deliveries are currently planned for spring 2024.

Source: Inspired Overland

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Outdoorsroof-top tentTentCampingOutdoorsOff-road
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!