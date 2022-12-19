Modular water bottle also brews tea and stashes your snacks

We all know drinking water to be key to a healthy life, and everybody has their favored ways of carrying and consuming the stuff as they go about their day. The Modular Bottle from New York outfit Ebite is as versatile a solution as you could hope to find, featuring swappable caps, tea infusion inserts and a hidden compartment to stow important items like snacks and supplements.

The Modular Bottle is built around a borosilicate glass canister that slides in and out of an exterior casing, creating a double-walled vessel with insulating properties. That allows it to handle hot or cold drinks.

The Modular Bottle can be equipped with a reusable straw Ebite

The tea infuser is just one of a few ways to customize The Modular Bottle, with a separate fruit infuser another accessory option for those wanting to add some flavor to their day. A reusable straw can also be slipped inside for easy sipping, while users can chose from a twist-open industrial cap, a flip-open sports cap, a screw-open classic cap or a simpler flat-cap that requires no screwing at all.

Another interesting feature is the base of The Modular Bottle, which screws open and serves as a small compartment to stash nuts, pills, or other valuable items. The bottle comes in 17.5-oz (520-ml) and 25-oz (750-ml) variations, both of which fit in standard cup holders for easy transport.

The Modular Bottle features a secret compartment Ebite

Ebite has taken to Kickstarter to get The Modular Bottle into production, where early pledges start at US$69 for the bottle, while $89 will land you a set of accessories to go with it. The company plans to ship in June 2023 if the campaign runs as planned. You can check out the pitch video below.

Modular Bottle

Source: Kickstarter