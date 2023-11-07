© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

MultiMighty bracelet sticks a fist full of tools on your wrist

By Ben Coxworth
November 07, 2023
MultiMighty bracelet sticks a fist full of tools on your wrist
The MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is presently on Kickstarter
The MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is presently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The bracelet is available in multiple colors
1/2
The bracelet is available in multiple colors
The MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is presently on Kickstarter
2/2
The MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is presently on Kickstarter

Even the best multitool isn't going to do you much good if you don't have it with you. The 13-tool MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is the latest device (there have been others) to address that problem by simply going around your wrist.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the adjustable-size bracelet incorporates 3 meters (9.8 ft) of braided 550 Paracord – that means it has a breaking load of 550 lb (249 kg).

The cord can be unraveled and used for tasks such as building shelters, stabilizing injuries and securing gear. That said, the cord would be quite difficult to braid back into bracelet form again, so it's intended for emergency use only.

Some of the other tools – which are built into the bracelet's buckle – include a thermometer, compass, whistle, tungsten alloy glass breaker, LED flashlight, saw (a very small one), knife, bottle opener and hex wrench.

The bracelet is available in multiple colors
The bracelet is available in multiple colors

There's also a slot for storing a user-supplied flint stick or waterproof match; a SIM card ejector pin for swapping out cards when traveling; and a "hidden compartment" for storage of things like pills, bandages or sewing supplies. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 42 grams (1.5 oz).

Assuming the MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet reaches production, a pledge of US$16 will get you one. The planned retail price is $29.

Its features are demonstrated in the video below.

Paracord Survival Bracelet by MM: 13 EDC Tools on Your Wrist

Sources: Kickstarter, MultiMighty

Tags

OutdoorsKickstarterBraceletMultitoolsSurvival
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!