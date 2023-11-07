MultiMighty bracelet sticks a fist full of tools on your wrist

Even the best multitool isn't going to do you much good if you don't have it with you. The 13-tool MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet is the latest device (there have been others) to address that problem by simply going around your wrist.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the adjustable-size bracelet incorporates 3 meters (9.8 ft) of braided 550 Paracord – that means it has a breaking load of 550 lb (249 kg).

The cord can be unraveled and used for tasks such as building shelters, stabilizing injuries and securing gear. That said, the cord would be quite difficult to braid back into bracelet form again, so it's intended for emergency use only.

Some of the other tools – which are built into the bracelet's buckle – include a thermometer, compass, whistle, tungsten alloy glass breaker, LED flashlight, saw (a very small one), knife, bottle opener and hex wrench.

The bracelet is available in multiple colors MultiMighty

There's also a slot for storing a user-supplied flint stick or waterproof match; a SIM card ejector pin for swapping out cards when traveling; and a "hidden compartment" for storage of things like pills, bandages or sewing supplies. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 42 grams (1.5 oz).

Assuming the MultiMighty Paracord Survival Bracelet reaches production, a pledge of US$16 will get you one. The planned retail price is $29.

Its features are demonstrated in the video below.

Paracord Survival Bracelet by MM: 13 EDC Tools on Your Wrist

Sources: Kickstarter, MultiMighty

