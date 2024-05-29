MutiFlex multitool packs a swack of features into a proper-sized flashlight

Although many multitools include flashlights, they're often puny penlight-like things. The MutiFlex 13-in-1 Flashlight is different, in that it features a big ol' 1,000-lumen torch along with 12 (ish) other functions.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the MutiFlex is made an outdoor gear company of the same name (and no, we didn't mean to type "MultiFlex"). The cylindrical device measures 220 mm long by 50 mm wide (8.7 by 2 in), weighs a claimed 887 g (31 oz) and is constructed of 420 stainless steel, aluminum alloy and ABS polymer.

At the heart of the MutiFlex is its flashlight, which can be set to output levels of 17.5, 672 and 1,000 lumens. One 8-hour charge of the 3,500-mAh lithium-ion battery is reportedly good for a runtime of four hours at the maximum output setting.

The beam can additionally be focused from Flood to Spotlight, reaching up to 300 m (984 ft) in the latter. What's more, an illuminated ring around the edge of the flashlight allows it to be seen from all sides, should you drop it or be looking for someone who's carrying it.

A hook on the bottom of the MutiFlex allows it to be hung in a tent like a ceiling lamp (or carried on a carabiner), while an N50 magnet along its underside lets it be stuck onto ferromagnetic surfaces such as the raised hoods of cars that are being worked on.

All of the fold-out tools are magnetically retained when not deployed MutiFlex

Some of the device's other tools include wire-cutting pliers; a crescent wrench; a can opener; a bottle opener; a knife; a saw; a fuel-free electric arc lighter; a car-window-glass breaker; a power bank (with two USB-C and two USB-A outputs); plus a bit driver (with three sizes of flathead bits and three sizes of hex bits).

One other rather interesting feature is a plastic bottle cutter, which allows users to render single-use drink bottles into long continuous strips of plastic. Those strips can then be used like twine (in a pinch), or even as a print medium in a 3D printer.

All of the tools fold in and out of the MutiFlex's main body, and are magnetically held in place.

The MutiFlex is IP66 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand powerful jets of water MutiFlex

Assuming the MutiFlex 13-in-1 Flashlight multitool reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you one. The planned retail price is $118.

Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

MutiFlex: 13-in-1 Flashlight, Your Ultimate EDC Companion

Sources: Kickstarter, MutiFlex

