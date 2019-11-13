Rocket stove can be used as a barbecue, pizza oven or fire pit

Three Brazilian designers Eduardo Gayotto (Designer), Plinio Ruschi (Environmental Engineer) and Pedro Heldt (Architect) have joined forces to create a four-in-one rocket stove. Dubbed Noori, it comes complete with a barbecue grill, pizza oven and fire pit. After two years of designing and testing the components of the prototype, the team added a few additional accessories before recently launching it on the market.

“Noori is inspired by the rocket stove system, a wood burning stove that maximizes wood combustion through its proportion (1 x opening 2 x length 3 x height) and the airflow,” Eduardo Gayotto tells New Atlas. “It's widespread in permaculture. That's the core of our product, and by following its proportions, we've added the other functions, BBQ grill, pizza oven, fire pit.”

The design started with the rocket system, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion Noori

The Noori rocket stove's body is made from refractory concrete, in order to maintain heat and protect the exterior when in contact with metal. The system and lid are made from enameled steel and grates are made from enameled cast iron. The tripod is made from carbon steel with an electrostatic finish and is fitted with three industrial wheels, two with brakes; and finally the handles are made from reclaimed wood. It has a total weight of 90 kg (198 lb) and can be easily moved around when not in use. It can also be easily dismantled and transported by car.

Noori comes with four main functions: rocket stove, BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit Noori

Noori comes with four main functions – rocket stove, barbecue grill, pizza oven and fire pit – and can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber. Additional features include a second floor grill kit for extra grilling surface; a protector lid for its pipe to guard from unwanted fire sparks; a thermometer for accurate cooking; and an external cover to protect the stove from the outdoor elements.

The team added a few additional accessories including an additional grill Noori

“You can prepare a wood heated broth, Beef Bourguignon or any food that should be prepared on a stew pan, fry pan or whatever you feel like cooking on the rocket stove,” says Gayotto. “The BBQ grill allows the use of charcoal, wood, or both combined. Pizzas can be prepared using our refractory disk with wood burn, or even pita breads using charcoal, and after all the gastronomy experiences, you can use it as a Fire Pit to toast some marshmallows.”

The Noori rocket stove is priced at BRL5,990 (about US$1,440) and can be shipped to the Americas, Europe and Australia.

Source: Noori