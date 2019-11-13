© 2019 New Atlas
Outdoors

Rocket stove can be used as a barbecue, pizza oven or fire pit

By Bridget Borgobello
November 13, 2019
Rocket stove can be used as a ...
The design started with the Rocket System, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
The design started with the Rocket System, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
View 28 Images
Three Brazilian designers have joined forces to create a four-in-one rocket stove
1/28
Three Brazilian designers have joined forces to create a four-in-one rocket stove
Noori is a mobile rocket stove that comes complete with a BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
2/28
Noori is a mobile rocket stove that comes complete with a BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
Creators of Noori, Eduardo Gayotto (Designer), Plinio Ruschi (Environmental Engineer) and Pedro Heldt (Architect)
3/28
Creators of Noori, Eduardo Gayotto (Designer), Plinio Ruschi (Environmental Engineer) and Pedro Heldt (Architect)
You can prepare a wood heated broth or any food that should be prepared on a stew pan or fry pan
4/28
You can prepare a wood heated broth or any food that should be prepared on a stew pan or fry pan
The design started with the rocket system, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
5/28
The design started with the rocket system, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
The mobile stove can easily be moved around
6/28
The mobile stove can easily be moved around
The design started with the Rocket System, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
7/28
The design started with the Rocket System, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
The Noori handles are made from reclaimed wood
8/28
The Noori handles are made from reclaimed wood
The Noori grates are made from enameled cast iron
9/28
The Noori grates are made from enameled cast iron
The modularity of the concrete, and the pipe, allow it to add the BBQ use
10/28
The modularity of the concrete, and the pipe, allow it to add the BBQ use
The tripod is made from carbon steel with an electrostatic finish and is fitted with three industrial wheels
11/28
The tripod is made from carbon steel with an electrostatic finish and is fitted with three industrial wheels
The Noori rocket stove's body is made from refractory concrete, in order to maintain heat and protect the exterior when in contact with metal
12/28
The Noori rocket stove's body is made from refractory concrete, in order to maintain heat and protect the exterior when in contact with metal
Additional features include a thermometer for accurate cooking
13/28
Additional features include a thermometer for accurate cooking
The Noori lid is made from enameled steel and features a wooden handle
14/28
The Noori lid is made from enameled steel and features a wooden handle
Noori comes with four main functions: rocket stove, BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
15/28
Noori comes with four main functions: rocket stove, BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
Additional features include a second floor grill kit for extra grilling surface
16/28
Additional features include a second floor grill kit for extra grilling surface
Pizzas can be prepared using a refractory disk with wood burn, or even pita breads using charcoal
17/28
Pizzas can be prepared using a refractory disk with wood burn, or even pita breads using charcoal
Noori has a total weight of 90 kg (198 lb) and can be easily moved around when not in use thanks to its wheels
18/28
Noori has a total weight of 90 kg (198 lb) and can be easily moved around when not in use thanks to its wheels
Noori can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber
19/28
Noori can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber
Noori comes complete with a BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
20/28
Noori comes complete with a BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
Noori can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber
21/28
Noori can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber
The team added a few additional accessories including an additional grill
22/28
The team added a few additional accessories including an additional grill
Grilled vegetables made easy with Noori
23/28
Grilled vegetables made easy with Noori
Noori can also be easily dismantled and transported, making rooftop BBQs a breeze
24/28
Noori can also be easily dismantled and transported, making rooftop BBQs a breeze
The BBQ grill allows the use of charcoal, wood, or both combined
25/28
The BBQ grill allows the use of charcoal, wood, or both combined
Pizzas can be prepared using a refractory disk
26/28
Pizzas can be prepared using a refractory disk
Noori compenents
27/28
Noori compenents
The Noori rocket stove is priced at about US$1,440 and can be shipped to the Americas, Europe and Australia
28/28
The Noori rocket stove is priced at about US$1,440 and can be shipped to the Americas, Europe and Australia

Three Brazilian designers Eduardo Gayotto (Designer), Plinio Ruschi (Environmental Engineer) and Pedro Heldt (Architect) have joined forces to create a four-in-one rocket stove. Dubbed Noori, it comes complete with a barbecue grill, pizza oven and fire pit. After two years of designing and testing the components of the prototype, the team added a few additional accessories before recently launching it on the market.

“Noori is inspired by the rocket stove system, a wood burning stove that maximizes wood combustion through its proportion (1 x opening 2 x length 3 x height) and the airflow,” Eduardo Gayotto tells New Atlas. “It's widespread in permaculture. That's the core of our product, and by following its proportions, we've added the other functions, BBQ grill, pizza oven, fire pit.”

The design started with the rocket system, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion
The design started with the rocket system, built with 8-inch pipes, a “L” and “I” shape that fits together, following the 1-2-3 (opening-length-height) proportion

The Noori rocket stove's body is made from refractory concrete, in order to maintain heat and protect the exterior when in contact with metal. The system and lid are made from enameled steel and grates are made from enameled cast iron. The tripod is made from carbon steel with an electrostatic finish and is fitted with three industrial wheels, two with brakes; and finally the handles are made from reclaimed wood. It has a total weight of 90 kg (198 lb) and can be easily moved around when not in use. It can also be easily dismantled and transported by car.

Noori comes with four main functions: rocket stove, BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit
Noori comes with four main functions: rocket stove, BBQ grill, pizza oven and fire pit

Noori comes with four main functions – rocket stove, barbecue grill, pizza oven and fire pit – and can be used with different kinds of fuels such as charcoal, pellets or timber. Additional features include a second floor grill kit for extra grilling surface; a protector lid for its pipe to guard from unwanted fire sparks; a thermometer for accurate cooking; and an external cover to protect the stove from the outdoor elements.

The team added a few additional accessories including an additional grill
The team added a few additional accessories including an additional grill

“You can prepare a wood heated broth, Beef Bourguignon or any food that should be prepared on a stew pan, fry pan or whatever you feel like cooking on the rocket stove,” says Gayotto. “The BBQ grill allows the use of charcoal, wood, or both combined. Pizzas can be prepared using our refractory disk with wood burn, or even pita breads using charcoal, and after all the gastronomy experiences, you can use it as a Fire Pit to toast some marshmallows.”

The Noori rocket stove is priced at BRL5,990 (about US$1,440) and can be shipped to the Americas, Europe and Australia.

Source: Noori

Tags

OutdoorsBBQCookingStovesFireGrilling
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More