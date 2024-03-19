© 2024 New Atlas
Octo Max packs nearly 20 features into one titanium carabiner multitool

By Ben Coxworth
March 19, 2024
The Octo Max crams almost 20 functions into a single carabiner multitool. One could soon be yours for a pledge of US$59, if its Kickstarter campaign works out – and that seems likely to happen, as it has already far exceeded its funding goal.

The Danish-designed Octo Max is the bigger and better younger sibling to its maker's previously released Octo. Whereas that model is offered in aluminum, stainless steel or aluminum construction, however, the Octo Max is titanium only.

First of all, it does indeed work as a carabiner. Boasting a spring-loaded locking gate, it can support hanging loads of up to 1,000 lb (454 kg). But as is the case with pretty much all of these crowdfunded carabiner multitools, it is not recommended for use in rock climbing.

The Octo Max features a high-carbon stainless steel cutting blade
The Octo Max features a high-carbon stainless steel cutting blade

One of the biggest things that sets the Octo Max apart from the original model – along with its larger size – is the addition of a replaceable high-carbon stainless steel cutting blade. That blade folds out of the top of the carabiner as needed, and can be upgraded to 67-layered Damascus steel if desired. A separate seatbelt-cutting blade is another optional extra.

Along the non-gate side of the Max, there's a pocket clip, tungsten glass breaker, metric/imperial ruler (6 cm/2.4 in), nail file, and a fold-out wrench tool that incorporates two sizes of spoke wrench and three sizes of hex wrench (5.5, 7 and 9 mm). There's also a fold-out magnetic bit driver, which is compatible with a wider range of third-party bits than that of the original.

The Octo Max features fold-out flathead and Phillips screwdrivers
The Octo Max features fold-out flathead and Phillips screwdrivers

Fold-out flathead and Phillips screwdrivers are found on the bottom of the Max, as is a keyring hole. Moving up the gate side of the device, you'll find a wire stripper, a "secret hole" for storing something tiny, plus a combination pry tool and bottle opener. And while there are also "glow-in-the-dark" plates, it's up to the user to supply those with slightly radioactive tritium.

As mentioned, assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of $59 will get you an Octo Max of your own. The planned retail price is $119. Its features are demonstrated in the following video.

OCTO MAX: Rugged Ti multitool carabiner

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

