Off-road camper tows like a weapons-grade cage of adventure

Designed for exploring some of Australia's remotest adventure destinations, the Signature Deluxe II camper trailer hitches up as a smart, multifunctional toy hauler and micro-home. The trailer's multipurpose equipment list includes a storage cage that doubles as a kayak carrier, multiple locker doors that drop down and work as tables, and four walls worth of storage compartments that expand out into a cozy backcountry abode. With a few key updates, the new 2022 model is more expedition-ready than ever.

Signature calls the Deluxe II its toughest little trailer, designed for the "true off-road explorer." From what we've seen of the rest of the brand's terrain-leveling lineup, that's no small vote of confidence. It developed the trailer in collaboration with rooftop tent and accessories brand Toytuf.

At 13.3 feet long and 2,200 lb, the Deluxe II is a compact but rock-solid adventure trailer Signature Camper Trailers

At just under 13.3 feet (405-cm) long, the Deluxe is as compact as it looks, centered comfortably over top its single axle. Mistake the available hardshell rooftop tent for a cargo box, and the trailer looks entirely like an ultra-burly cargo hauler, its every wall covered edge to edge in cabinet doors, lockers and/or cargo boxes that make it the capable base camp and choose-your-own-adventure launch point it is.

The 2022 build starts with the style of tough construction that underpins many an Australian-designed trailer – hot-dipped galvanized chassis and draw bar, a newly upgraded Lovells coil and twin-shock suspension system, and 265/75R16 mud-terrain tires. The Signature-designed alloy wheels that hold those rugged, mudproof shoes on are a part of the new 2022 blackout package that also splashes the tank guard and tread plates with black paint.

The Deluxe II is built to roll through terrain that will leave other trailers hurting Signature Camper Trailers

Once parked, the Deluxe II expands from all sides to create a robust base camp. The three cabinets on the left side open up into a large outdoor kitchen area. The frontmost cabinet houses the slide-out dual-burner stove, sink with flip-up lid that doubles as a dish rack, and extendable worktop. The center and rearmost cabinets include drop-down worktop doors that open up general storage space for gear, tools and dry food. The rear cabinet also includes electrical switches and the Bluetooth/CD/USB stereo system.

The large center hatch on the rear-end completes the kitchen with a dedicated space for a slide-out top-loading fridge/freezer. That cabinet is flanked by two smaller cabinets, while the right trailer wall houses a separate trio of compartments with two additional drop-down doors that double as worktops – perhaps owners can have an outdoor kitchen on one side and an outdoor gear-tuning workshop on the other. The front of the Deluxe II chassis houses a toolbox and storage areas for an 8.5-kg LPG tank and dual 20-L jerry cans.

The slide-out kitchen puts a dual-burner Dometic stove, sink with collapsible dish rack and extendable worktop in one place Signature Camper Trailers

With that much storage directly inside its four walls, the Deluxe II doesn't seem like it needs any more on top, but it gets some anyway. The full-size storage cage is split into compartments for things like firewood and larger tools. The front and rear doors on the wide central compartment can also remove to create pass-through space for items like kayaks and surfboards – no need to even worry about mounting a roof rack atop the topper tent.

The base Deluxe II comes without a rooftop tent (RTT), letting buyers either add their own or select one from Signature's offerings. Signature advertises Toytuf, 23Zero and Darche tent options and also offers an add-on mounting system for larger tents like the four-person iKamper Skycamp.

Once parked at camp, the Deluxe II expands in every direction to create a comfortable home on the range Signature Camper Trailers

The Deluxe II prepares travelers for off-grid stays with dual 100-Ah deep-cycle AGM batteries and dual pressurized water tanks with 111 liters of total capacity, all part of the standard equipment package. The 2022 model adds on an Enerdrive ePro Plus battery monitor, Dometic 240-V charger and upgraded wiring. The trailer's 1,000-kg (2,200-lb) tare weight leaves 650 kg (1,433 lb) of payload for filling up those many cabinets and compartments.

The 2022 Deluxe II was on display at last weekend's Brisbane National 4x4 Outdoors Show and starts at AU$19,990 (approx. US$15,025). Optional add-ons include the RTT options, single-side and 270-degree awning options, an airbag suspension system, Evakool fridge/freezer models, a portable toilet and a 2,000-W inverter.

Toytuf's TF-1 features the same rugged build as the Signature Deluxe II but with additional standard equipment, including the 270-degree awning Toytuf

Signature's partner Toytuf offers its own branded version of the trailer called the TF-1, selling it as a more fully equipped AU$29,990 (US$22,550) model complete with a two-/three-person HT1600 expandable hardshell RTT, lithium battery upgrade, standard 2,000-W inverter, 270-degree self-supporting awning, and even a small oven and Nespresso machine as part of the kitchen package.

Sources: Signature and Toytuf

