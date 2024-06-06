Otto Nest camper kit gives SUVs, trucks and minivans the RV treatment

It can be quite the hassle, packing all your camping gear into your automobile, unpacking it at the campsite, then setting up a tent. That's where the Otto Nest camper kit comes in, as it's designed to turn your vehicle into a self-contained RV.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Otto Nest is handmade in Austin, Texas by local outdoor gear company Otto Industries. Its modular, expandable design reportedly allows it to be installed in most SUVs, trucks or minivans in just five minutes, and torn down in only one minute.

The setup is made almost entirely out of birch plywood, and incorporates two slide-out drawers that can each hold up to 200 lb (91 kg) of gear.

Both drawers have removable lids that allow them to serve as a meal preparation surface when extended. One lid features a collapsible sink and a cutout for an optional electric faucet, while the other has room for an optional two-burner propane stove.

The Otto Nest can support up to 450 lb (204 kg) Otto Industries

The Otto Nest's two-person sleeping platform is made up of interlocking sheets of the plywood which cover both of the drawers and the vehicle's folded-down back seat. Adjustable-length/angle legs ensure that the platform ends up lying flat, regardless of each vehicle's unique inner dimensions.

Users can supply their own mattress, or opt for a system-specific one.

The Otto Nest is secured to the inside of the vehicle via ratchet straps Otto Industries

Finally, if the drawers don't provide enough storage space on their own, gear can also be stowed in the spaces beneath each drawer, and beneath the front end of the sleeping platform. The whole system is claimed to tip the scales at 80 lb (36 kg), and can support a maximum sleeping-person weight of 450 lb (204 kg).

Should you be interested in getting an Otto Nest of your own, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$1,699 will get you one – the planned retail price is $2,499.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Otto Nest Camper Kit

Sources: Kickstarter, Otto

