Outdoor Survival Stick combines camping essentials in one modular unit

There are a number of "survival items" that people should bring on camping trips, which can be a hassle to round up and pack every time. The Outdoor Survival Stick offers a solution, by keeping everything ready to go in one stowable device.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Stick is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Mars Players. It appears to be an equip-it-yourself version of the company's existing Emergency Tool Kit, which comes preloaded with various bits and bobs.

The Stick incorporates seven cylindrical hard-anodized aircraft aluminum segments which screw into one another to form a single baton-shaped unit. These segments include a compass on top, followed by a hammer head, four storage bins, and a flashlight.

Both the flashlight and the hammer head can be removed then reattached to the top of the Stick at a right angle. Silicone rubber sleeves help users keep a grip on it.

Both the hammer head and the flashlight can be mounted perpendicular to the rest of the Stick, allowing it to be used as a handle Mars Players

Powered by a 1,400-mAh lithium battery, the flashlight offers High (200 lumens), Mild (80 lumens) and Flashing output modes. One charge should be reportedly be good for three hours of use in High or eight hours in Mild.

The largest of the four storage bins is designed to hold items such as batteries and lengths of paratrooper cord, with the smaller three assigned to things like fishing line/hooks, first aid gear, waterproof tape, and matches. A graphic printed on the side of one bin even suggests sticking condoms inside … you can never be too prepared.

The Outdoor Survival Stick is 13.8 inches long by 1.9 in wide (351 by 48 mm) Mars Players

The whole thing measures 13.8 inches long by 1.9 in wide (351 by 48 mm), and is claimed to tip the scales at about 1.85 lb (839 g) minus its user-supplied contents. It's IP68 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) for up to 30 minutes.

Assuming the Stick reaches production, a pledge of US$129 will get you one – the planned retail price is $169. And no, it's not the only device of its kind. Potential backers might want to check out VSSL's Essentials survival kits, among other similar-but-not-quite-the-same products.

The Outdoor Survival Stick is demonstrated in the following video.

All-in-one outdoor survival tool

