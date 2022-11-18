Pacofire camp stove packs flat and slips into an envelope-sized bag

The space-saving endeavors of outdoor companies has led to a flurry of foldable camp stoves and grills that make backcountry cookups a much more manageable affair, and the newly launched Pacofire lands as one of the most portable yet. The four-piece stove can be loaded up with burgers and sausages for a feast in the wilderness, and neatly packed down and slipped into a carry bag for easy transport.

The Pacofire does bear a resemblance to a number of folding camp stoves we’ve looked at, such as the Daggerfish, the Alpha Bonfire or the Caveman, in that it carries a collapsible design where the parts pack flat for portability. For hikers spending time on multi-day expeditions, that means these mobile cookers can be slipped into a bag while taking up no more space than a paperback, but the Pacofire trims this profile down to maybe a dozen pages.

Each of the four titanium plates making up the stove measure just 1.5 mm thick (0.06 in), with a width of 204 mm (8 in). Together, they weigh just 500 g (1.1 lb), placing it among the lighter camp cooking solutions we’ve looked at, but still a far cry from the 2-oz (56-g) Survival Stove Head.

Still, the Pacofire stylishly walks a line between portability, durability and function, with the plates coming together to form a compact wood-fire stove that can hold up to 7.5 kg (16.5 lb) of meat, vegetables or whatever else you fancy putting to the fire.

Set up is simple, with three walls coming together in a triangular fashion to shield the fire from wind and hold up the grill, while the plates are said to cool down in around five minutes afterwards. And we like the way the plates stack together and slip into the carry bag no bigger than an A4 envelope.

Pacofire is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where early pledges start at US$49 for a stainless steel version, while the titanium version will set you back $119. If everything runs to plan, shipping is slated for February next year. You can check out the promo video below.

