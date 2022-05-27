Portable Caveman grill feeds eight and folds flatter than a laptop

Foldable grills come in all shapes and sizes these days, from barbecues that pack up like briefcases to solutions resembling little more than a set of stakes and a roll-up net. The Caveman is a neat and particularly portable option, which folds flat into a laptop-like package that slips right into your backpack.

The Caveman was conceived as a solution for cooks looking to grill on-the-go but unable or unwilling to take big heavy barbecues along for the ride. It consists of five carefully crafted aluminum panels that piece together in less than 15 seconds to form a grill with what the creators say is enough space to feed eight, though we doubt there’s much scope for second helpings.

The grilling can take place on the included grate for a charcoal-infused burgers and sausages, or with the optional flat top griddle more attuned to frying an egg (or simply preventing spillage). Both can be raised or lowered to adjust the cooking temperature with the included handle that locks into the edge, with the Caveman accepting of most natural fuel types including wood chips, coal, pellets and sticks.

The Caveman grill features special slots for skewers

One thoughtful feature is what the creators describe as aerodynamic legs, which prevent the transfer of heat from the grill to the feet thanks to gaps in the panels that promote airflow, preventing burning of the surface underneath. Another nice touch is the addition of three skewer slots for kebab fans, which are shaped for easy rotation.

When not in use, the panels can be pulled apart and placed in a stack measuring less than half an inch thick, thinner than a Macbook Air. With an included carry bag together with a total weight of 2 lb (0.9 kg), this makes the Caveman a very portable and highly capable grill that could be taken on hikes, to the campsite or a tailgate party without too much trouble at all.

Early pledges start at US$199 over at Kickstarter with shipping slated for July 2022 if all goes to plan. You can check out the pitch video below.

