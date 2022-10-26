© 2022 New Atlas
Stylish Palmer utility knife cuts a slim figure for everyday carry

By Nick Lavars
October 25, 2022
Stylish Palmer utility knife cuts a slim figure for everyday carry
The Palmer utility knife is priced at $59
A three-quarter slide of the button will release The Palmer's blade for replacement
The James Brand says its newly introduced Palmer knife offers ultimate everyday utility
The Palmer utility knife uses standard utility knife blades
The Palmer utility knife can be easily carried in a pocket
The Palmer utility knife is priced at $59
The James Brand’s line of everyday carry offerings includes an elegant array of elegant knives and tools, and now the Portland outfit has introduced its take on the classic utility knife. Features include tool-free blade swapping and eye-catching color options, along with a slim body made for easy handling and convenient carrying.

The James Brand says its newly introduced Palmer knife offers ultimate everyday utility, owing to its versatility in cutting everything from carpets, to boxes to problematic packaging. We’d argue you could say the same for any utility knife, but the company has gone to some effort to make its version stand out from the crowd.

The body is crafted from anodized aluminum and completely encloses the blade, with a button along the top edge enabling it to be slid in and out with a "buttery smooth action." When the blades is worn and in need of replacing, it can be released by sliding this button three quarters of the way forward, allowing a new one to be locked in place, no tools required.

The Palmer accepts standard utility knife blades so sourcing replacements shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Its slender frame measures just 0.4 in (0.9 cm) thick, meaning it can be easily slid into the coin pocket of your pants, though there is a loop and lanyard included for additional carrying options.

Priced at US$59, the knife comes in six fun colors and is available now.

Source: The James Brand

