Pampa brings Argentinian-style grilling to impromptu backyard BBQs

Ñuke is a manufacturer of handcrafted Argentinian-style barbecues and has just rolled out its most portable unit yet. The newly unveiled Pampa joins the company's lineup of wood-fired barbecues inspired by centuries of grilling tradition, but offers a more compact roll-in, roll-out package for extra convenience.

Ñuke's grills are inspired by the barbecuing methods of the guachos (or horsemen) that inhabit the pampas (or prairies) of Argentina, who over centuries have cooked their cuts of meat over hot coals. The chefs control the temperature by raising and lowering the grill, allowing for perfectly cooked cuts of different sized meats and vegetables.

With heat-refractory bricks lining the internal surfaces of the artisan-crafted Pampa, heat generated from the coals is concentrated onto the 3.8-square-foot (0.35-sq-m) grill grate. An external adjustment arm allows this grate to be raised and lowered depending on the cooking needs, while an included poker and shovel lets the chef rearrange the hot coals as they see fit.

Made form heavy-gauge steel, the Pampa grill features an attached lid and sits atop swivel casters so it can be easily moved about. While certainly not as portable as many types of BBQ we've looked at over the years, this should make it an appealing option for folks with a healthy interest in tradition, wood-infused flavors and a charcoal grill they can wheel out with minimum fuss.

“The Ñuke grills and outdoor ovens appeal to folks that love to play with fire and want to push their culinary skills, and the Pampa offers an even more accessible option for home cooks and professionals alike,” says Matthew Brothers, Managing Director of ÑukeBBQUSA.

Ñuke will kick off deliveries of the Pampa in February, with the BBQ priced at US$699.

Source: Ñuke