Titanium multitool gets more useful, by sproutin' a saw

If a multitool already includes an adjustable wrench, surgical steel blade, bit driver and pry bar, how do you make it even more useful? Well, in the case of the new Pichi X2S, you give it a fold-out saw.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the X2S is the next step in the evolution of Canadian company Pichi Design's previous offering, the Pichi X2.

Like that device, the X2S boasts a Grade 5 titanium alloy body with a stone-washed ceramic surface. It still comes with a form-fitting leather holster, and is claimed to tip the scales at a mere 44 grams (1.6 oz).

Also retained from the X2 is a ratcheting wrench, which can be used to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts ranging from 3/16th to 13/16th of an inch in width.

Like its predecessor, the Pichi X2S comes with a leather holster Pichi Design

Other features making a comeback include a fold-out replaceable high-carbon steel surgical blade; a magnetic receptacle which accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit; a pry bar/nail puller; and of course a good ol' bottle opener.

Whereas the X2 had a belt clip on the back, that appendage has been moved to the holster on the X2S. Occupying that freed-up space is the new titanium saw, which is designed for cutting through things like branches, ropes, and thick cardboard.

A liner lock keeps the saw from unexpectedly folding down on fingers Pichi Design

Like the blade, the saw locks in place both when folded down and when deployed, in order to reduce the chance of accidents. While the blade utilizes a ceramic bead lock, however, the saw uses a side-spring locking mechanism known as a liner lock.

Assuming the Pichi X2S reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one – the planned retail price is $135. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

PICHI X2S: Next-Gen Titanium EDC

Source: Kickstarter

