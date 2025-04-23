© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Revolutionary grill folds up small on the go and cooks like a pro

By Bronwyn Thompson
April 23, 2025
Revolutionary grill folds up small on the go and cooks like a pro
The StoviGo is the creation of camping enthusiasts
The StoviGo is the creation of camping enthusiasts
View 5 Images
The StoviGo is the creation of camping enthusiasts
1/5
The StoviGo is the creation of camping enthusiasts
Made of food-grade stainless steel, everything besides the heat panel can be easily washed and then packed away in seconds
2/5
Made of food-grade stainless steel, everything besides the heat panel can be easily washed and then packed away in seconds
Moving campsites? No worries – just pack the grill up and carry it to the next spot
3/5
Moving campsites? No worries – just pack the grill up and carry it to the next spot
You can prepare many feasts, cooking whatever you like, without it running out of fuel
4/5
You can prepare many feasts, cooking whatever you like, without it running out of fuel
While this is elevated further, the StoviGo has a built-in stand to keep it off the ground and make it more stable on uneven surfaces
5/5
While this is elevated further, the StoviGo has a built-in stand to keep it off the ground and make it more stable on uneven surfaces
View gallery - 5 images

You can now go camping without having to compromise on meals, with the world's first top-heating grill that folds up to a briefcase-sized portable kit when not in use.

Two years in the making, the StoviGo is a remarkable and sturdy outdoors essential – and New Atlas has had the pleasure of both setting up and cooking with it. It is powered by gas, which heats up an infrared top-heating panel that gives any food inside an even cook, and also heats the top surface for a secondary hotplate.

Quick Setup StoviGo in 1 Minute

Because the oven uses infrared heating elements, you can prep the most extravagant campsite feast you want – think roasts, large pizzas – and an adjustable plate lets you control the grill without producing the smoke of a traditional camp stove. The tray fits into five rack slots and the space – 11 x 11 x 8 inches ( 28 x 28 x 20 cm) – is large enough to roast a chicken and more, if that's your camping style.

While the internal oven is the big drawcard, heating to up to 900 °F (482 °C), the top surface can reach around 400 °F (204 °C), which you can use to cook with or keep sides or plates warm. Though you'll need to be mindful of the temperature when using it, especially if there are little hands around the campsite.

Made from tough stainless steel, the StoviGo is easy to assemble, disassemble and clean. And because there's no heat source for liquids to drop down onto while cooking, there's next to no smoke. What's more, residual gases circulating are then burned too, reducing smoke even further and adding to its cooking efficiency.

Moving campsites? No worries – just pack the grill up and carry it to the next spot
Moving campsites? No worries – just pack the grill up and carry it to the next spot

So while it's aimed at the camping crowd, it could just as easily work as a backyard or apartment balcony grill, or even be used indoors. What's more, a small gas canister provides around four hours on a midrange heat setting – which is more than enough to cook a weekend's worth of food.

As the team says, this will get you almost 50 10-ounce (280-g) steaks cooked with one 16-ounce (450 g) propane gas supply (it can also be fueled by butane). And once you hit the ignition switch to fire it up, it takes just two minutes to heat up – and has low, medium and high settings so you can control the temperature once it's going.

While this is elevated further, the StoviGo has a built-in stand to keep it off the ground and make it more stable on uneven surfaces
While this is elevated further, the StoviGo has a built-in stand to keep it off the ground and make it more stable on uneven surfaces

The kit weighs 15.87 pounds (7.2 kg), sans gas supply, so you probably don't want to be hiking for days with it, but its compact size is ideal for slotting in the trunk with the rest of your camping supplies.

The StoviGo is now part of a Kickstarter campaign where you can preorder the oven for US$299, which is a huge discount from its expected retail price of $599. With it, you'll also get a handy carry bag and a meat thermometer – a Kickstarter exclusive.

The team has now surpassed its fundraising goal so StoviGo is expected to be shipped in October.

While many people, rightly so, may be wary of Kickstarter campaigns not delivering what's promised, the team behind this handy product, REVO, have a long history of producing heating grills and have invested years tweaking and testing the StoviGo to get it right.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingKitchenPortableOutdoors and CampingTravelReviews
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!