Prometheus 1 combines a flashlight, lantern and lighter with a tripod stand

Depending on what sort of a camper you are, you might bring a flashlight, lantern and lighter (or matches) on most of your trips. Prometheus 1 combines all of those things in one modular system, along with a telescoping magnetic tripod stand.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Prometheus 1 is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Mars Players, which previously brought us the Outdoor Survival Stick.

The star of the system is the aviation-grade hard-anodized aluminum alloy flashlight, with its 150-degree adjustable beam and maximum output of 200 lumens – it can be set to Low (80 lumens), High and Strobe modes. One two-hour charge of its 1,400-mAh lithium battery should reportedly be good for up to four hours of runtime.

The flashlight puts out a maximum of 200 lumens, plus its beam can be focused or set wide Mars Players

If users wish, they can simply hold the flashlight in their hand as they stalk through the woods.

Alternatively, though, the flashlight can be mounted on the end of an included telescoping pole. That pole can then serve as an extended handle for the flashlight, or it can be attached to an included folding set of tripod legs, turning it into an adjustable-height light stand.

The whole setup is claimed to tip the scales at 653 grams (1.4 lb) Mars Players

The flashlight can be angled so it's facing straight out from the end of the pole, or it can be tilted down to sit at a 90-degree angle – the former configuration could be utilized to illuminate the inside of a tent, whereas the latter could be used to illuminate a work area from one side.

Additionally, because the tripod has magnetic rubber-coated feet, it can be stuck horizontally or vertically to the metal surface of a parked car, truck or SUV. In this case, the flashlight would be connected directly to the tripod, with no pole in between.

The lighter can be user-refilled with regular lighter fluid Mars Players

Finally, there's the refillable lighter. It's located in the top of the telescoping pole, and is protected by a hinged cover when not in use. Along with being used to start fires and whatnot, it can also be utilized (with the tripod) to cast a cozy glow over the campsite.

Assuming Prometheus 1 reaches production, a pledge of US$149 will get you a system of your own – the planned retail price is $299. Its features are demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Kickstarter

