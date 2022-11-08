Roamer survival axe multitool hacks modern adventures

The knife may be the center of the multitool universe, but axes and hatchets appear more often than one might expect. We've seen a number of different axe/hatchet multitools over the years, developed for a variety of purposes. Startup Roamer Korea presents the latest with the NOA all-in-one forest axe, a multitool with handy implements and accessories concealed in a modular handle below a razor-sharp axe blade. The compact NOA packs readily into a vehicle, onto a backpack or even on a belt and delivers nine functions in all, including starting a fire after breaking down the kindling and fuel.

NOA stands for "Not Ordinary Axe," and Roamer's debut product isn't an ordinary multitool, either. We've seen modular handle multitools before, but they often take the form of oversized axes and shovels that look cool in photos or maybe mounted to a vehicle but aren't all that practical for carrying around on foot. Roamer Korea has shrunk the format down to a more practical handheld size and still managed to pack in a number of useful functions.

The NOA's 16-in (41-cm) modular aluminum-alloy handle features two main sections and two smaller implement caps at the end. They all screw together to create the full axe and can quickly split apart to reveal additional tools and functions. The long midsection handle segment can detach to create a knife with straight and saw blades and an integrated bottle opener.

Roamer NOA component breakdown Roamer Korea

The two end caps house a series of smaller tools. The survival whistle would make a pretty handy pocket tool on its own, as it also includes an integrated fire starter designed to send sparks flying in partnership with the knife. It can remain attached in the glass breaker segment to improve grip, then pop out for use as a whistle. The final detachable end cap includes a small compass – not exactly a high-tech piece of navigational engineering but certainly better than nothing in a pinch.

Finally, a piece of thin rope attaches to the end of the handle for hanging the NOA and keeping a strand of twine on hand for tasks like replacing a boot lace or tying pieces of a shelter together.

Sparking tinder to start a fire Roamer Korea

As far as the stainless steel axe head goes, Roamer Korea aimed to find the perfect middle ground between heavy and imprecise and ineffectively light and small. The NOA axe is designed to be easy to carry and effective for chopping, splitting and shaping. It has a 3-in (7.8-cm) blade.

The 5.7-in-wide (14.5-cm) axe head also packs a hammer on the butt end, good for anything from knocking tent pegs into the soil to hammering actual nails. A two-piece leather sheath wraps the axe blade and the handle for clean, safe storage and carry. The full NOA weighs in at 2.2 lb (1 kg).

The Roamer NOA is made to be easy to carry Roamer Korea

Roamer Korea has been working on the NOA since its founding in early 2021. It is currently hosting an Indiegogo campaign to raise the US$10,000 it needs for the final push to market. The NOA is available at pledge levels starting at $99, a 38% saving off the planned $160 retail price. Assuming the campaign is successful and Roamer Korea's schedule rolls as planned, shipping will start in December.

Watch the NOA do its thing(s) in the video below.

NOA: All-in-One Transforming Forest Axe

Source: Roamer Korea