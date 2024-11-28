Ultra-light multitool rocks a knife housed in a rigid titanium sheath

Multitool maker Sanctum has unhinged the knife from its case, creating a modern twist on the pocket knife. Called the Hard Bar, the pocket-sized beauty also boasts a few other features that'll make it well worth considering as part of your EDC gear.

When it comes to making knives part of our everyday carry (EDC) arsenal, makers have certainly been creative. We've seen a foldable knife with a skeletal handle inspired by "the elegance of dragon bones"; a flip-open knife that's small enough to fit in your wallet; a trapezoidal-framed utility knife; and a wavy-cased knife that opens with some sliding magic.

Next up is the Hard Bar. Instead of going with a standard flip-open design, Sanctum has opted for a strong but slim titanium case into which slides a super-sharp knife with a swiss-cheese style handle. To be completely accurate, Sanctum has named the case itself the Hard Bar, while the knife is called, humbly, the Overlord.

The multitool ships in a high-quality case that's a great place to store it when you're not using it Sanctum

The Overlord's handle has the holes punched out to make the entire piece of kit extra light. Together with the case, the tool weighs in at a modest 2.57 oz (73 g). It also features a series of ridges along the top and bottom that improves grip and makes it fun to hold. The knife blade itself measures 1.6 in (4 cm), while the entire assembly comes up to just over 5 in (13 cm) long, making it highly pocketable.

One of the features that is bound to turn the knife and sheath into a fidget favorite is that there is an extremely satisfying click when the knife is slid back into position after having been removed and used.

The knife has a built-in bottle opener Sanctum

Elevating the knife to multitool status is the fact that the end of the case can function as a pry bar and there is a bottle opener notch atop the knife. Beyond that, Sanctum has kept things pretty paired down, which has led to a stylish, functional knife that will be easy to carry around while going about your everyday life.

If that all sounds appealing to you well then … you're just going to have to wait.

Production for The Hard Bar and it's Overlord companion are in the finishing stage so right now, the best you can do is reserve an invite to get yours by heading over to the Sanctum website and dropping off your email address. You'll also need to be prepared to pay a pretty hefty price when the gear is ready as the knife alone is listed at CAD 120 (about US$85) and the knife with case will run you CAD 260 (about US$186). Then again, the holidays are just around the corner.

Source: Sanctum