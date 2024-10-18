© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

Tiny titanium tool packs a magnetic bit driver and more

By Ben Coxworth
October 18, 2024
Tiny titanium tool packs a magnetic bit driver and more
The ScrewMaster is presently on Kickstarter
The ScrewMaster is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The ScrewMaster is presently on Kickstarter
1/3
The ScrewMaster is presently on Kickstarter
An optional D-ring makes it easier to hang the ScrewMaster from a keyring
2/3
An optional D-ring makes it easier to hang the ScrewMaster from a keyring
The ScrewMaster can be worn as a pendant
3/3
The ScrewMaster can be worn as a pendant
View gallery - 3 images

While there are many multitools that include a bit driver along with a lot of other tools, what if a driver is all you really need? That's where the tiny, compact ScrewMaster comes in – and it does also let you break car windows in emergencies.

Made by outdoor gear company Mr. Gadget, the ScrewMaster is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

It measures just 38 mm long by 14 mm wide (1.5 by 0.6 in), tips the scales at a claimed 22.8 g (0.8 oz), and is designed to be worn as a pendant on a chain, threaded onto a paracord lanyard, or attached to a keyring.

The device's polished-brass bit driver accommodates any third-party quarter-inch screwdriver bit, which is held in place by an integrated magnet. That said, a set of 10 system-specific bits is available as a $12 optional extra. It should be noted, however, that only one bit can be stored in the ScrewMaster (in its driver) at once.

An optional D-ring makes it easier to hang the ScrewMaster from a keyring
An optional D-ring makes it easier to hang the ScrewMaster from a keyring

When the tool isn't in use, a magnetically attached Grade-5 titanium end cap covers the bit. That cap simply gets pulled off once it's time to start screwing around.

A knurled titanium top cap is utilized to grip and twist the tool when it's in use. The very top piece, which contains the chain/lanyard/keyring hole, quickly screws into and out of a threaded hole in the top cap. This means the main device can be removed from the keyring, etc with little effort.

The ScrewMaster can be worn as a pendant
The ScrewMaster can be worn as a pendant

And yes, a hardened glass knub at the tip of the ScrewMaster can be used to break automobile windows, should the user find themselves trapped in a crashed car. As an added bonus, four slots arranged around the outside of the bit driver can accommodate an optional $60 set of glow-in-the-dark tritium vials – you know, for finding the device in the dark.

Assuming the ScrewMaster reaches production, a pledge of US$42 will get you one, along with a paracord lanyard. The planned retail price is $69.

You can see it in use, in the following video.

The ScrewMaster: Titanium Multifunctional EDC Pendant

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!