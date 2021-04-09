Sinergi off-road camper tows modern living through the rugged Outback

Australia is known for putting out some of the world's most overbuilt caravans, prepped to tow through rugged terrain before treating campers like kings and queens upon arrival. Just take a look at the Bruder EXP-6 GT or Lotus Tremor for confirmation. The latest design in that category, the burly, new Sinergi from Australian Off Road, is ready to persevere through absolute torture on long, arduous journeys across the Australian continent. Upon arrival, it shelters travelers in a roomy dwelling packed with all of life's essentials.

With the Sinergi, Australian Off Road takes a break from launching hard-edged teardrop-like micro-campers to grow its lineup of larger, more comfortable hard-roofed caravans. At 23.6 ft (7.2 m) long, the Sinergi slides neatly between AOR's 25.9-ft (7.9-m) Aurora caravan range-topper and its 23-ft (7-m) Matrix. It shares with its siblings a similar aggressive shape defined by a pointed nosecone and rides on two axles like its bigger brother.

Stepping into the AOR Sinergi and looking forward Australian Off Road

AOR says the Sinergi lives even larger than its exterior size would suggest, and from our vantage point, it certainly packs what looks like a comfortable open floor plan. A proper 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) queen-size bed awaits all the way up front, and buyers can opt instead for the pair of single beds shown in the photos.

Moving back into the center of the trailer, the two-bench dining nook stands across from the rear of the long-counter kitchen. Take a quick glance at that kitchen and the gas triple-burner stove appears awkwardly placed, but its position utilizes underused counter-corner space while allowing one person to access the sink while another cooks on the stove. A 145-L Vitrifrigo drawer fridge/freezer sits under the counter with a generous array of drawers surrounding it.

The corner position of the stove helps maximize usable counter space and provide two-person kitchen access Australian Off Road

Behind the kitchen and side entry door, a rather roomy rear wet bathroom houses a shower, macerator toilet and sink. It's not the warmest, fanciest bathroom design, but the size of the room allows for a permanent countertop and sink with its own dedicated faucet, rather than the fold-away sink or shared sink/shower sprayer often seen in wet bathrooms.

Instead of a combined indoor/outdoor kitchen, AOR goes with available separates. The standard exterior slide-out comes empty but is designed to hold a portable grill or sink/stove/broiler combo to complement the indoor kitchen with an outdoor option. It's not as fancy as the large, dedicated outdoor kitchens installed on AOR's smaller campers, but that's because it doesn't have to be with the larger indoor kitchen at the ready.

The Sinergi offers exterior storage on all four sides Australian Off Road

The Sinergi offers plenty of external-access storage, including the passenger-side slide-out box next to the kitchen slide, a driver-side slide-out box, a generator compartment and a rear cabinet. Up top, four 140-W solar panels wire into the 300-Ah lithium battery that distributes power with the help of a 2,000-W inverter. Other standard amenities include diesel heat, a 280-L fresh water tank, an awning and a 140-L toilet tank.

The Sinergi's faceted fiberglass body stands atop a powder-coated Supagal high-tensile steel chassis, and its independent trailing arm suspension puts dual shocks to work cushioning each of the four all-terrain tire-shod wheels. The trailer tares in at 5,489 lb (2,490 kg) and has a 2,000-lb (910-kg) payload.

AOR launched the Sinergi earlier this year, and the trailer starts at AU$143,900 (approx. US$110,000).

Source: Australian Off Road

