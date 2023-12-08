Sleek multifunctional flashlight ignites the night with 1,000 lumens

Earlier this year, we took a look at the uniquely slim Nitecore EDC27, a 3,000-lumen flashlight that looks more like a remote control. The all-new Mini X3 from Chinese lighting specialist Trustfire doesn't have quite as much illuminative firepower in reserve, but it comes housed in a similarly small, slim pocket-sized body. It also carries a multifunctional feature set with a right-angle floodlight, magnetic tail, green laser and UV light – not bad for a light you can carry in a jean pocket.

The very first thing that caught our attention about the Mini X3 was admittedly that photo showing it suspended over the ground on a knife stuck into a tree. While not necessarily the most useful setup, it does highlight a magnetic tail that lets the X3 serve as a handy work light or area light. Mount it to the inside of the car hood while wrenching around on the engine or on the tailgate for use as a cooking/dining light at base camp.

Using the Trustfire Mini X3 as a mechanic's work light Trustfire

The X3 also includes a 300-lumen floodlight on its base, next to the pocket clip, for diffusing light out onto a greater area. Stand it on the camp table for some post-dusk dining light or secure it to the side of the car with the magnet for downward illumination. Alternatively, the torch can clip to a backpack strap so the floodlight can be used as a hands-free forward light.

As a flashlight, the X3 offers four different modes, topping out at an estimated 1,050 lumens in an "extreme" mode that throws up to 420 feet (128 m) ahead and has a runtime just over two hours. The drop-off is steep from there, falling to 215 lumens in "high" while roughly doubling runtime. From there, output dims to 55 and 3.5 lumens in the lowest modes with respective 15- and 100-hour estimated runtimes. Trustfire says the built-in 1,500-mAh lithium battery charges via USB-C in around 50 minutes.

A green laser can serve as a work presentation pointer or an signal device in the wild Trustfire

Trustfire also packs in a green laser for use as a simple pointer or an emergency signal. The 900-mW UV light won't purify your water or zap coronaviruses but is at the ready if you want to play CSI: Vegas or just light the immediate area with an otherworldly purplish glow. If a UV doesn't sound useful, Trustfire has also added a version that swaps in a red light in place of the UV light. A popular choice for around camp and tent, the red light is designed to illuminate the area for the user without being as distracting or blinding to other people.

At 0.9 inches (22 mm) thick, the Mini X3 isn't quite as thin as the 0.6-in (14-mm) Nitecore EDC27, but it is over an inch shorter at 4 in (102 mm) long and also an ounce lighter at 3.3 oz (94 g). The X3 is about a millimeter wider at 1.3 in (32.5 mm). Trustfire says it has an IP65 waterproof rating.

The Trustfire Mini X3 is a slim flashlight that promises to outperform its diminutive size Trustfire

Trustfire has launched a Kickstarter for the Mini X3, and while the lowest pledge levels already sold out, the light is still available for pledge levels starting at US$49 for the red light-equipped version and $59 for the UV model. Plans call for deliveries to begin in March 2024, and the campaign has already shot well past its goal with over 50 days left to go.

Source: Trustfire