Nitecore's latest 3,000-lumen flashlight is a pocketable slice of EDC

Nitecore has long been stuffing insane lumen numbers into tiny flashlight bodies, and its latest torch does so in an entirely different form factor. The new EDC27 looks more like a TV remote than a flashlight thanks to an ultra-slim rectangular body built to slip readily into any pant, shirt or jacket pocket. Once out of the pocket and pointed forward, the EDC27 blasts up to 3,000 lumens as far as 720 feet (220 m) into the distance, lighting the ominous pitch dark into something much friendlier and more recognizable.

While Nitecore has plenty of the usual cylindrical torches in its large flashlight family, the company has never been married to that single style. It's previously introduced oversized box heads on cylindrical handles, cylindrical heads on flat handles, and boxy, little keychain torches, among other designs. The EDC27 really stands out, though, bringing together some of the sleek carbon fiber construction seen on Nitecore's ultraportable battery chargers with powerful LED tech – to impressive effect.

To put it into numbers, the EDC27 measures barely over half an inch thick – 0.56 in (14.2 mm) to be exact. Nitecore puts that at 44 percent slimmer than the typical compact flashlight, which it says measures roughly an inch (25 mm) in diameter. The EDC27's width is just over an inch (1.2 in/31 mm), but the thin, flat shape should prove more comfortable for those who don't like a cylinder bulging out of their pockets. Length measures in at 5.3 in (135 mm).

The Nitecore EDC27 includes a clip for secure attachment Nitecore

The EDC27's slim packaging doesn't mean a lack of light or runtime, as the torch has six modes for between 15 and 3,000 lumens. Leaving aside the 3,000-lumen Turbo and Strobe modes with runtimes so low Nitecore doesn't list anything and the Ultra-low 15-lumen/37-hour mode, the flashlight offers a low mode with 65 lumens for up to 11 hours, mid mode with 200 lumens for 3 hr 45 min, and high mode with 1,000 lumens for 1 hr 45 min.

The EDC27 displays information vividly on a small OLED screen. Readouts include brightness level, remaining battery runtime and voltage. Two lock-out modes prevent users from inadvertently turning the torch on and draining the 1,700-mAh li-ion battery.

Nitecore's new EDC27 flashlight Nitecore

To ensure the EDC27 is stronger than the remote control it looks like, Nitecore reinforces its stainless steel body with a carbon fiber frame. Textured plates on the sides enhance grip, and the included clip attaches securely to clothing and packs.

Nitecore debuted the EDC27 last month at the 2023 SHOT Show. The torch retails for US$89.95.

Source: Nitecore

