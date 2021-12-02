Sno-Go carving snow bike brings on the carbon to shed 12 pounds

It was back in 2015 that we first heard about the Sno-Go Bike, a three-skied seatless snow "bike" that let its rider carve into turns. Well, it's now in its fourth incarnation, which is claimed to be much lighter, nimbler and more secure than the original.

Like that first model (which was the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign) the 4th-gen Sno-Go sports a suspension-fork-equipped steerable single ski in the front, and an articulated mechanism that allows the two rear skis to tilt sideways when cornering, and to independently move up and down in response to the terrain – or in response to the rider's leg movements.

Known as the SLAT (Synchronized Lateral Articulating Technology) system, that patented mechanism is now made of a propriety carbon fiber blend by the name of Hexed Carbon. As a result, the whole aluminum-framed bike is reportedly 12 lb (5.4 kg) lighter than the original – its total weight is 27 lb (12 kg).

The Sno-Go Bike's front shock offers 140 mm of travel Sno-Go

The new-and-improved SLAT setup has also been overhauled for better handling on the slopes, plus its boot bindings now offer better foot retention, and are customizable for different types and sizes of footwear. Additionally, the bike's standard wood-core composite skis can now be swapped out for an optional set of powder-specific skis.

Should you be interested in picking one up for yourself, the new Sno-Go Bike can be pre-ordered via the company website – we're told that a bike ordered now should be delivered in the second week of January. It's available in four frame colors, and is priced at US$2,499.

Source: Sno-Go

