Sno-Go carving snow bike brings on the carbon to shed 12 pounds

By Ben Coxworth
December 02, 2021
The 4th-gen Sno-Go Bike will set you back $2,499
The 4th-gen Sno-Go Bike is claimed to tip the scales at 27 lb (12 kg)
The 4th-gen Sno-Go Bike will set you back $2,499
The Sno-Go's SLAT system is now made of Hexed Carbon
The Sno-Go Bike's front shock offers 140 mm of travel
The 4th-gen Sno-Go Bike is available in four colors
It was back in 2015 that we first heard about the Sno-Go Bike, a three-skied seatless snow "bike" that let its rider carve into turns. Well, it's now in its fourth incarnation, which is claimed to be much lighter, nimbler and more secure than the original.

Like that first model (which was the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign) the 4th-gen Sno-Go sports a suspension-fork-equipped steerable single ski in the front, and an articulated mechanism that allows the two rear skis to tilt sideways when cornering, and to independently move up and down in response to the terrain – or in response to the rider's leg movements.

Known as the SLAT (Synchronized Lateral Articulating Technology) system, that patented mechanism is now made of a propriety carbon fiber blend by the name of Hexed Carbon. As a result, the whole aluminum-framed bike is reportedly 12 lb (5.4 kg) lighter than the original – its total weight is 27 lb (12 kg).

The new-and-improved SLAT setup has also been overhauled for better handling on the slopes, plus its boot bindings now offer better foot retention, and are customizable for different types and sizes of footwear. Additionally, the bike's standard wood-core composite skis can now be swapped out for an optional set of powder-specific skis.

Should you be interested in picking one up for yourself, the new Sno-Go Bike can be pre-ordered via the company website – we're told that a bike ordered now should be delivered in the second week of January. It's available in four frame colors, and is priced at US$2,499.

Source: Sno-Go

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

