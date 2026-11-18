Picture this: You're staying at a winter resort and you'd like to explore the local wilderness, but you're not an adept cross-country skier or snowshoer. That's why Snomo was created, as it's a set of touring skis with built-in electric motors.

Announced this week, Snomo is made by Swiss manufacturer E-Outdoor.

The company is already known for another product, called E-Skimo. It is a set of alpine touring skis with electric motors that are installed on the skis for the climb up the mountain, then removed by the user (and placed in a backpack) for the descent back down.

One pair of the Snomo skis reportedly weigh about 12 kg (26.5 lb) E-Outdoor

Snomo is different, in that it's designed for use by people with little to no skiing experience – on flat terrain – and its "almost silent" motor is a permanent part of the ski. As is the case with E-Skimo, though, the motor drives a snowmobile-like track that automatically kicks in with every step the user takes forward.

A wirelessly connected remote on one of the pole handles is used to control how much electric assistance is provided. One charge of each ski's battery is claimed to be good for approximately three hours of use, depending on the level of assistance selected.

A wireless remote on one pole handle is used to control the level of electric assistance E-Outdoor

The skis themselves are relatively short – not long and skinny like cross-country skis – in order to keep the learning curve down. After all, Snomo is being offered to business clients such as resort owners and tour operators, not as a product that consumers can purchase directly.

If you do want something similar you can buy yourself, you might want to check out Frigid Dynamics' US$2,999 Vipera skis. Be aware that they're still only available for preorder, however.

The Snomo track runs directly beneath the user's foot E-Outdoor

Plans call for the first Snomo "fleets" to enter use this winter (Northern Hemisphere). Prospective clients can contact the company via its website.

Source: E-Outdoor

