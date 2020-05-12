Snow Peak's sleek cylinder stove expands to cook at camp and home

Look quickly at the Home & Camp stove from some angles and you might think it's Snow Peak's latest vacuum-insulated tumbler. But it's actually a single-burner stove packed away inconspicuously inside a cylinder body. It's a unique, compact stove that carries easily and cooks up meals in the wild or right at home.

When we first laid eyes on it, the Home & Camp reminded us of the Primus Firestick we looked at last year. Only instead of a 3.5-oz (99-g) canister-top pocket stove, the Home & Camp is a much larger iteration of the expandable cylinder stove meant for car camping, not backpacking. It weighs 3.5 lb (1.6 kg) and measures roughly a foot (30 cm) long with a 5-in (13-cm) diameter.

With its sleek cylinder body, the Home & Camp fits in places other camping stoves wouldn't Snow Peak

When it's time to get cooking, the top half of the Home & Camp cylinder swings open to reveal the neatly folded stove. The whole burner assembly slides out and rotates 270 degrees so it's perpendicular with the length of the cylinder. The front two supports fan outward to create a stable trivet.

In addition to providing an unexpectedly slim form factor for a stove, the cylinder casing serves to hold the 8-oz butane cartridge, keeping the whole package neat and streamlined during cooking. The design includes an auto-ignitor for easy fire-up and a flame-adjustment dial. When dialed up, the stove sends a powerful spire of flame firing upward and offers over 8,000 BTU of output.

The Home & Camp slides, swings and folds out into a single-burner stove Snow Peak

The Home & Camp doesn't hold the butane cartridge during transit – there would be no space left for the stove – so you'll have to find extra space amidst the camping gear to pack it. We're not sure it's the most practical design we've seen, and there are plenty of other single-burner stoves that are light, compact and cheaper, but Snow Peak's sleek form factor will likely appeal to campers who can see it squeezing in a little better with their existing gear.

Snow Peak launched the Home & Camp in the US earlier this year, and it retails for $109.95.

Source: Snow Peak